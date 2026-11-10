Matthijs van de Sande Bakhuyzen to Star in ‘The Art Of Survival’

Matthijs van de Sande Bakhuyzen leads Bart Schrijver’s Arctic thriller The Art of Survival, heading to AFM with Tuesday Studio handling sales.

Riz Ahmed Boards Elham Ehsas’ Short Film ‘Forgotten Spaceman’ About Afghanistan’s First Astronaut. In Bart Schrijver’s survival thriller, he will star as Daniel, a man taking part in a survival game show gone wrong.

Embarking on a 50-day challenge in the Arctic wilderness for the chance to win €500,000 , Daniel finds himself genuinely stranded when his shelter burns down and no rescue team arrives. With the Arctic winter drawing in, he has to battle the elements and the effects of isolation.is that, beneath the physical challenge of surviving in the wilderness, it becomes a story about what happens when you’re left alone with yourself,” said director and Tuesday Studio co-founder Schrijver.

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“We’re looking forward to exploring the character of Daniel with the incredibly talented Matthijs and to have Dutch FilmWorks and Gutek Film onboard to bring this story to international audiences. ” Willem Pruijssers, CSO/Founder at Dutch FilmWorks, said: “We’re very happy to be distributing Art of Survival in the Benelux. With their previous films, Tuesday Studio has proven that they are not only innovative filmmakers, but also capable of producing films that resonate with international arthouse audiences.

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