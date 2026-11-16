Matthews Couple Drop Legal Battle Over Hampstead Heath Cafes to Daisy Green

Patrick Matthews and Emma Fernandez end judicial review against City of London Corporation, halting fight to keep family-run Hampstead Heath cafes from Daisy Green takeover.

Patrick Matthews and his wife Emma Fernandez have officially discontinued their legal challenge against the City of London Corporation regarding the future of their independent cafe business on Hampstead Heath. The couple stated that they would no longer pursue a judicial review against the decision to transfer operations of their three venues to the Australian-inspired restaurant chain Daisy Green. This announcement marks the end of a prolonged dispute that had garnered significant public attention and support from local residents and high-profile figures.

The legal proceedings began after a judge granted permission for the judicial review to proceed, ruling that the case was arguable and warranted a full hearing. Despite this procedural victory, Matthews and Fernandez determined that the ongoing conflict had become unsustainable both personally and financially. They described their decision to withdraw as being taken with immense sadness, acknowledging that the situation had reached an inevitable conclusion after years of effort to retain their family-run enterprises.

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History of Family-Run Cafes on Heath

The cafes operated by Hoxton Beach Ltd have served the community for decades, becoming integral parts of the social fabric in Hampstead Heath, Highgate Woods, and Queen's Park. The establishments are well-known among A-list celebrities, with regular patrons including actors such as Benedict Cumberbatch and James McAvoy. The businesses were not merely commercial entities but served as community hubs where locals and visitors alike gathered to enjoy the natural surroundings of north London.

In December of the previous year, the City of London Corporation announced the selection of Daisy Green to operate the cafes located in Queen's Park, Golders Hill Park, Parliament Hill Lido, and Parliament Hill Fields. This announcement triggered a wave of opposition from the public, culminating in a petition signed by 24,000 people demanding that the handover to the chain be stopped. The community support reflected deep concerns about the loss of independent, family-run businesses in favor of larger corporate entities in historic public spaces.

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Celebrity Reactions and Public Outcry

The potential takeover sparked immediate reactions from prominent figures associated with the cafes. Benedict Cumberbatch publicly expressed deep concern regarding the decision to award the contract to a high-end chain. He described the move as a massive oversight that ignored the importance of family-run cafes that are essential to the community. Cumberbatch emphasized that such local institutions could not simply be replaced without considering their cultural value.

Emma Fernandez also shared her distress during the initial stages of the dispute. In late December, she expressed uncertainty about her future, stating that she felt deeply rooted in the community and loved her work. She noted that the prospect of losing the cafes was emotionally difficult, as they represented not just a business but a significant part of her identity and connection to the area. Her sentiments echoed those of many locals who viewed the cafes as cherished landmarks.

Corporate Transition and Staff Welfare

The City of London Corporation manages Hampstead Heath as a charity and had indicated that tenancy agreements for the current operators were ending in February. The cafes were scheduled to be taken over by Daisy Green in the spring of the current year. Earlier in the year, lawyers for the corporation initiated possession proceedings to remove Hoxton Beach Ltd from the premises. The corporation accused the couple's company of refusing to leave, which allegedly prevented new operators from beginning necessary fit-outs, building upgrades, and improvements.

In response to the corporation's accusations, Matthews and Fernandez issued a statement expressing sincere wishes for the success of the new operator. They declared their readiness to work constructively with the City of London Corporation in a spirit of openness. The couple emphasized their desire to secure the best possible outcome for all those affected, particularly their staff and colleagues who have been part of the cafes for many years. They acknowledged that the Corporation is the custodian of the heath and surrounding parks.

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Financial and Personal Costs of Dispute

The couple explained that the financial and personal costs of the legal battle had become too great to continue. They stated that they could not operate the cafes without the Corporation's support, rendering the situation unsustainable. Matthews and Fernandez expressed immense gratitude to the supporters who had backed them for nearly a decade. They recognized that the end of the road had been reached due to the pressures of the legal and operational challenges.

Daisy Green operates several cafes across London, including locations in Regent Street, Soho, Victoria, Paddington, and Richmond. The transition of the Hampstead Heath cafes to this chain represents a shift in the management of these historic venues. The couple's decision to drop the legal battle resolves the uncertainty that had surrounded the future of the cafes for months. It allows the City of London Corporation to proceed with its plans for the new operators while bringing closure to the Matthews and Fernandez family's long tenure as operators of these beloved north London institutions.