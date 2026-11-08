Matthew Wright Cause of Death Revealed After Ellen DeGeneres Producer Dies at 52

Matthew Wright, 16-year producer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died from cardiopulmonary arrest on October 30. Details on underlying health conditions, Ellen DeGeneres tribute, and GoFundMe controversy.

Matthew Wright, a longtime producer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died at the age of 52. The nine-time Emmy winner passed away on Friday, October 30, in what his family described as an unfathomable tragedy. The cause of death was officially revealed to be cardiopulmonary arrest, marking the sudden end of a 16-year career that defined much of his professional life.

Medical Details of Wright's Death

A death certificate obtained by People magazine confirms that Wright died from cardiopulmonary arrest, which the National Institutes of Health defines as the cessation of adequate heart function and respiration. The document lists hypertension as an underlying cause of death. Additional contributing conditions cited on the certificate include Class II obesity and obstructive sleep apnea. These medical details provide a clear picture of the health factors involved in his passing.

Also read Ellen DeGeneres Producer Matthew Wright Dies at 52; GoFundMe Hits $98K Amid Donation Backlash

Wright had been a central figure at The Ellen DeGeneres Show for over a decade and a half. His role as a producer allowed him to shape the tone and direction of the program during its most successful years. The revelation of his specific medical history comes as fans and colleagues seek to understand the sudden loss of such a prominent industry figure. The certification clarifies that his death was not abrupt in a medical sense, but rather the result of cumulative health issues.

DeGeneres' Emotional Tribute to Wright

Ellen DeGeneres took to social media earlier this week on Monday to pay tribute to her former colleague. She posted a video in which she was seen sobbing while describing Wright as an amazing, funny, and kind individual. DeGeneres stated that Wright was part of the show's fabric and that everyone loved him. She emphasized that he was the glue to their entire family at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

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DeGeneres shared that they were working on a new project together that was scheduled to start soon. She expressed deep shock at the loss, noting that Wright was someone she loved dearly. In her tribute, she also referenced Wright's close relationship with tWitch, the show's canine co-host. DeGeneres said that Wright and tWitch were so close that they are now together in spirit, dancing and laughing.

The emotional nature of DeGeneres' tribute highlighted the personal bond she shared with Wright. Her public display of grief underscored the impact he had on the production team and the host. The video served as a final public acknowledgment of Wright's contributions to the show and his place in the entertainment industry. It also signaled the beginning of a period of mourning for those who worked closely with him.

Family Bereavement and GoFundMe Campaign

A GoFundMe page was created to support Wright's devastated family following his death. The fundraiser notes that his husband, father, sister, and niece are in New York and are desperate to be reunited for a proper goodbye. The description asks for help from friends who Matt loved fully to support the family during this difficult time. The campaign highlights the financial strain caused by his sudden passing.

The fundraising page explains that both Wright and his husband, Justin, were laid off this summer. The unexpected costs of transporting Matt's body home, as well as the funeral and memorial expenses, are described as impossible for the family to bear. This context provides a stark contrast to Wright's high-profile career, illustrating the vulnerability of its workers after employment ends.

An update on the GoFundMe page revealed that Wright died suddenly but peacefully in his sleep. The message quoted a rule of living attributed to Wright: don't forget to coast out. The update described him as the light of every room and a curator of a beautiful life. It characterized him as sweetly stubborn, persistently curious, and profoundly loving. These details paint a picture of a man valued for his personality as much as his professional skills.

Controversy Over DeGeneres' Donation Amount

Ellen DeGeneres gave a 5,000 donation to the GoFundMe page, which sparked immediate backlash on social media. Critics on platform X labeled DeGeneres a cheapskate for the amount. One user wrote that since she was crying so much, she should have paid the entire 50,000 goal. Another comment called her heartless, noting that Wright was worried about supporting his family after losing his job.

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The criticism focused on the disparity between DeGeneres' wealth and the size of her contribution. Some users argued that her public mourning was insincere given the modest donation. The controversy added a layer of complexity to the public response to Wright's death. It highlighted ongoing tensions between DeGeneres and portions of her fan base regarding her conduct during and after her show's run.

Colleagues Recall Wright's Final Days

Andy Lassner, a fellow executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, shared memories of seeing Wright just hours before his death. Lassner posted photos on Instagram taken on Thursday during the taping of the Halloween show. He noted that Wright came by to visit the set before his passing.

When The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended in 2022, Wright reflected on his time at the program. He wrote that he made many best friends and had amazing experiences. He credited the show with helping him fall in love and changing his life. Wright expressed gratitude for the chance they took on him, calling the run amazing.

The recollections from Lassner and others confirm that Wright was active and working right up until his final days. His presence on the Halloween set just before his death illustrates his dedication to the production. The timeline of events shows that his passing was unexpected for those who saw him recently. It reinforces the shock felt by his colleagues and friends.

The death of Matthew Wright marks the end of an era for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. His 16-year tenure was characterized by creativity and loyalty. The medical details reveal the health challenges he faced, while the tribute from DeGeneres honors his personal qualities. The GoFundMe controversy reflects the complex relationship between celebrities and their former staff. Wright's legacy remains defined by his work and his warmth.