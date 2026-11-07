Ellen DeGeneres Producer Matthew Wright Dies at 52; GoFundMe Hits $98K Amid Donation Backlash

Matthew Wright, Ellen DeGeneres' longtime producer, died at 52. Cardiopulmonary arrest linked to hypertension, sleep apnea, and obesity. A GoFundMe raised over $98,000 for funeral costs.

Matthew Wright, the producer who worked alongside Ellen DeGeneres for sixteen years, has died at the age of fifty-two. His sudden passing occurred on October thirtieth in Los Angeles while he was working remotely. The official cause of death was revealed as cardiopulmonary arrest following his unexpected death.

A death certificate explicitly listed hypertension as an underlying cause of Matthew Wright's death. The document also noted obstructive sleep apnea and Class II obesity as contributing factors to his passing. These medical conditions were cited alongside the primary event of cardiopulmonary arrest in the official records.

Also read Ellen DeGeneres’ late producer Matt Wright’s secret health struggles revealed after TV veteran died in his sleep

Wright served as a producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show from two thousand six until the program ended in two thousand twenty-two. DeGeneres publicly honored his legacy, describing him as an amazing guy who made her laugh and surprised her regularly. She emphasized his kindness and intelligence, stating that everyone who knew him loved him.

Her tribute highlighted the deep personal and professional bond the two shared over nearly two decades of collaboration. DeGeneres shared videos of Wright on her Instagram, including clips from his recurring segment Strong Opinions with Matt. These posts allowed fans to remember his humor and presence on the show.

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A GoFundMe page was established to cover the funeral and memorial costs for Matthew Wright and his husband, Justin. The fundraiser had an initial goal of fifty thousand dollars but received nearly four hundred donations. The campaign reached and surpassed its target by Tuesday morning. As of the publication of the report, the total raised had climbed to ninety-eight thousand dollars.

The page described Wright's death as an unfathomable tragedy that occurred while he was working remotely in Los Angeles. It stated that both Matt and Justin were laid off that summer. The unexpected costs of getting Matt home, a funeral, and a memorial drove the need for public support.

Ellen DeGeneres contributed five thousand dollars to the memorial fund, a decision that sparked backlash from some social media users. Critics argued that she could have donated more given her resources. Some users suggested she could have wiped out the entire initial goal if she chose to do so.

This controversy emerged against the backdrop of a two thousand twenty scandal where former employees accused the show of fostering a toxic work environment. The show wrapped its run in two thousand twenty-two following those allegations. DeGeneres addressed the drama in her two thousand twenty-four comedy special, admitting the thought of anyone thinking she was mean was devastating.

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Wright is survived by his husband Justin, with whom he shared many public moments during his career. The community continues to reflect on his impact while navigating the complex history of the program he helped produce. DeGeneres now lives in England with her wife, Portia de Rossi, and insists that she is happy not being a boss.

The conversation around Wright's death has reignited discussions about the workplace culture on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Former employees had accused the host of creating a toxic atmosphere prior to the show's conclusion. This context adds a layer of complexity to the public mourning and the subsequent financial debates.