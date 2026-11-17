University of Bristol professor Matthew Watson uses ARIA funding to test drones in volcanic plumes, advancing solar geoengineering data collection amidst political resistance to SAI.

Professor Matthew Watson and his research team at the University of Bristol successfully completed initial test flights of a high-altitude drone at Llanbedr Airfield on the Welsh coast in April. This specialized aircraft is designed to penetrate volcanic plumes to gather critical data on atmospheric conditions. The project receives nearly £4.3 million in funding from ARIA, a UK organization supporting frontier research. Watson leads a group of eight researchers aiming to understand how aerosols form at altitudes spanning the lower troposphere to the lower stratosphere.

Drone Technology and Volcanic Plume Analysis

The University of Bristol is constructing two distinct lightweight aircraft equipped with advanced sensors to quantify the evolution of cloud droplets and volcanic aerosols. Watson, who holds the position of professor of volcanoes and climate at the University of Bristol, oversees this ambitious initiative. The primary objective is to collect data that supports research into solar geoengineering, a concept involving the deliberate reflection of sunlight to cool the planet. These drones will eventually target plumes from eruptions large enough to influence global temperatures, mimicking natural phenomena like the 2019 eruption of Russia's Raikoke volcano.

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Solar Stratospheric Aerosol Injection Mechanics

Solar Stratospheric Aerosol Injection, known as SAI, is a widely studied proposal for climate intervention. The mechanism involves releasing sulfur dioxide or other aerosol precursors into the stratosphere to form reflective particles. A large sulfur-rich volcanic eruption achieves a similar effect naturally. Researchers rely on scattered records of past eruptions because no deliberate atmospheric experiment has reached the necessary scale. The prospect of the next major eruption provides a potential opportunity to answer questions that controlled experiments currently cannot approach.

Historical Precedents and Pinatubo Data

The 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines serves as a major natural analog for climate researchers. James Haywood, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Exeter, notes that such events allow scientists to track plumes and test dispersion models. Pinatubo released nearly 20 million tons of sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere, creating sulfate aerosols that reflected solar radiation. This caused global temperatures to drop by about one degree Fahrenheit for approximately two years. Thirty-five years later, the impact of this event continues to guide scientists considering deliberate sulfate cooling technologies.

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Political Resistance and SCoPEx Controversies

Solar geoengineering faces intense political and public resistance, complicating efforts to secure support for field trials. The Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment, or SCoPEx, led by Harvard University, faced significant opposition. A 2021 flight over Sweden designed to test a balloon platform was called off due to concerns from environmental and Indigenous groups. The team terminated SCoPEx in 2024 without conducting any atmospheric releases. Meanwhile, states including Florida, Louisiana, and Tennessee have enacted laws prohibiting intentional atmospheric releases intended to alter weather or sunlight.

Scientific Urgency and Regional Climate Risks

Major uncertainties surround the unintended impacts of SAI, particularly regarding regional rainfall patterns. Some experts warn that cooler surface temperatures could weaken Asian and African monsoons by altering evaporation and atmospheric circulation. Ying Chen, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Birmingham, emphasizes that a lack of data hampers the ability to understand these risks. The successful testing of Watson's drones at Llanbedr Airfield represents a crucial step toward gathering the empirical evidence needed to assess the feasibility and safety of solar geoengineering strategies.