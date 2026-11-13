Matthew Vaughn Directs Paramount+ Soccer Series Days 1s With Cristiano Ronaldo

Director Matthew Vaughn teams with Cristiano Ronaldo for new Paramount+ soccer drama Days 1s, starring Damian Lewis. This marks Vaughn's first TV directing role as he shifts focus from Kingsman.

Director Matthew Vaughn is transitioning from his work on the Kingsman franchise to helm a new soccer comedy-drama for Paramount+. The project, titled Days 1s, represents a significant shift in Vaughn's career as he moves away from the spy thriller genre to focus on football-centric storytelling. This announcement marks his first official role as a television director, signaling a new chapter in his professional portfolio.

Days 1s Series Overview And Premise

Paramount+ has officially greenlit Days 1s, a series centered on the English Premier League. The show follows a gifted young footballer who achieves his dream of playing in the top flight by signing for Brentford F.C. The narrative focuses on the protagonist bringing along his loyal friends, known as his Day 1s, who supported him long before he gained money, fame, and professional success. Unlike the fictional A.F.C. Richmond from Ted Lasso, Brentford F.C. is an actual club in England, adding a layer of realism to the production.

Also read Damian Lewis to Star in Paramount+ Soccer Comedy ‘Day 1s,’ Matthew Vaughn Directing

The series is positioned as a potential competitor to Apple TV's Ted Lasso, which has cemented itself as one of the best TV shows of the 2020s. While Ted Lasso returned for a fourth season earlier this year with positive critical reception, Paramount+ is seeking to capture a similar audience with its own sports-comedy offering. Days 1s aims to blend the emotional depth of personal loyalty with the high-stakes world of professional soccer.

Creative Team And Executive Producers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry serve as executive producers alongside Vaughn. Their involvement brings significant soccer heavyweight credentials to the project. Dan Mazer, known for his work on Borat, serves as the showrunner. This collaboration marks the first project from Vaughn and Ronaldo's recently launched UR-MARV Studios, establishing a new production partnership in the entertainment industry.

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Darren Dein's DoubleD Sports is producing the series in association with Archery Pictures. Doug Ellin and Kris Thykier are also attached as executive producers, adding further television industry experience to the creative team. The production structure involves a strong mix of football experts and experienced television producers, aiming to ensure authenticity in both sports depiction and narrative execution.

Matthew Vaughn Directorial Debut

While Vaughn has extensive experience as a film director, writer, and producer, the pilot episode of Days 1s will mark his first time directing a television episode. His previous television work is limited to executive producing the 2000 TV series Lock, Stock, which was a spinoff of Guy Ritchie's 1998 movie Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels. This new role represents a departure from his recent focus on feature films and franchise blockbusters.

Vaughn's film credits include major titles such as Layer Cake, Stardust, Kick-Ass, and X-Men: First Class. For the last decade, he has been best known for spearheading the Kingsman franchise, which includes Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and The King's Man. He also directed and produced the spinoff Argylle, which was released in 2024, further solidifying his reputation for high-octane action cinema.

Starring Actor And Current Projects

Damian Lewis stars in and executive produces Days 1s. Lewis is best known on the television front for shows like Homeland and Billions. He has also recently appeared in movies such as Fackham Hall, Pressure, and The Runner. His casting brings substantial dramatic weight to the series, balancing the comedic elements with serious character development.

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Vaughn holds a minority stake in Brentford F.C., which adds a personal investment in the club featured in the show. As Days 1s progresses through early development stages, Vaughn is also working on his next movie, Stuntnuts: The Movie. This film screened at the American Film Festival on November 6, with no official release date set yet. Stuntnuts and its already-filmed sequel, Stuntnuts Does School Fight, take place in the same universe as the Kick-Ass film series, indicating Vaughn's continued interest in superhero-adjacent content alongside his new television venture.

Industry Context And Future Outlook

Days 1s is the latest addition to the upcoming Paramount+ shows slate, which also includes the Clueless sequel series, The Best of Us, and Discretion. This expansion of content aims to strengthen Paramount+'s position in the streaming market. Meanwhile, the Kingsman franchise remains in limbo as of October 2024. 20th Century Studios executive Steve Asbell stated there were no plans to make any more sequels, prequels, or spinoffs, prompting Vaughn's pivot to new projects like Days 1s.

The launch of Days 1s reflects a broader trend of streaming services investing in sports-themed content to attract diverse audiences. With the involvement of global icons like Ronaldo and Henry, the series is poised to generate significant attention. Vaughn's transition to television directing, combined with the realistic setting of Brentford F.C., creates a unique proposition in the crowded streaming landscape. The series will likely face comparisons to established hits like Ted Lasso, but its distinct focus on loyalty and realistic club dynamics may offer a fresh perspective.