Matthew Stafford Status Assured for Washington Game

NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirms Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be ready to play against the Washington Commanders despite recent injury concerns.

NFL MVP Matthew Stafford has maintained an unbroken streak of availability throughout the current season, but that durability came under scrutiny following a recent matchup. Reports indicated that Stafford departed the Los Angeles Rams locker room with ice applied to his right arm after the team secured a victory over the Chargers last weekend.

Stafford Expected To Be Ready

Rams supporters can now relax regarding their franchise quarterback's condition due to a definitive update from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Rapoport stated he has received no information suggesting Stafford would miss upcoming action. He explicitly noted that he expects Stafford to be good to go for the next scheduled contest.

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Myles Garrett Knee Update

The situation surrounding defensive end Myles Garrett presents a more complex picture compared to the quarterback status. Rapoport mentioned that Garrett was anticipated to return in the previous week but ultimately did not feel comfortable enough with his knee to participate safely. The team opted to prioritize long-term health over immediate availability during that stretch run.

Garrett is currently targeted for a return this week, provided he can demonstrate readiness during practice sessions. Rapoport indicated that once Garrett steps onto the field for practice, his activation should occur very quickly. However, the final decision remains contingent on how Garrett actually responds to the physical demands of the session.

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Game Against Washington

Consequently, Stafford's participation in this weekend's game against the Washington Commanders appears secure and assured. The team will rely on their veteran leader to start at quarterback given his consistent health record and the positive assessment from league insiders. This stability allows the offensive unit to prepare without uncertainty regarding their primary playcaller.

While Stafford is confirmed, Garrett's status remains murkier as the team evaluates his knee recovery progress. The coaching staff will monitor his practice performance closely before making the final roster move for Sunday. Fans will need to wait for post-practice updates to know if the defensive star will join Stafford on the field against the Commanders.