Kelly Stafford took her family to Dancing with the Stars, saying she loved putting Matthew in the stands. Matthew, who played 12 Thanksgiving games in Detroit, is set to face the Packers on Netflix Wednesday night.

Kelly Stafford gave her family a night to remember, surprising her daughters with a trip to Dancing with the Stars before the Los Angeles Rams quarterback returns to the national spotlight.

The outing came just before Matthew Stafford and the Rams face the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night in a Thanksgiving Eve matchup streamed on Netflix. Kelly shared the experience on Instagram, writing that she loved putting Matthew in the stands with the family so he could see what she does every Sunday. She said she decided to surprise their girls with a night at Dancing with the Stars and honestly had the best time.

Also read Countdown to 'Dancing with the Stars' season 35 finale: Who's competing and more

Matthew Stafford Declines Dancing Proposal

She added that the dancers were absolutely incredible and that she was in awe at how good all the stars were. She also made one thing clear before anyone could ask. Kelly wrote that Matthew already said no to being on that floor one day, so fans should not expect the quarterback to trade his helmet for dancing shoes. Matthew appears happy to leave the dancing to the professionals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The evening gave the whole family a chance to enjoy something together away from the usual football routine. Kelly and Matthew share four daughters: twins Sawyer and Chandler, along with Hunter and Tyler. The couple met while attending the University of Georgia and married in April 2015. They celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in April 2025.

Followers quickly reacted to Kelly's post. One wrote that Kelly loves to dance and suggested she be the Stafford who takes the stage, asking why she did not do the show. Another fan asked why the family was not shown on screen. A third said it was a perfect activity before Matthew runs the table with the Rams and wins another championship.

Rams Quarterback Reflects On Thanksgiving Legacy

Matthew also reflected on what Thanksgiving football means to him. He played in 12 Thanksgiving games during his Detroit Lions tenure, as Detroit always plays a home game on the holiday. He said he loves Thanksgiving football and that it was a lot of fun, but this year is a little different because the Rams do not have that game every single year.

Speaking about his time in Detroit, Matthew said the city, the team and the organization took so much pride in being one of those games on Thanksgiving every single year. He described family gathered around the table, giving thanks for the things they love about each other and life, with football being one of those things. He called it a really special game to be a part of for 12 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stafford Family Looks Forward To Friday Night Game

Now he gets a taste of it again Wednesday night on Netflix against the Packers. Matthew said it will be a lot of fun and that he thinks a ton of people will tune in. Kelly reposted a clip of his comments on the subject and wrote in the caption that she loves Thanksgiving football, watched him do it for 12 years and then headed home to eat a monster plate of sides while watching the later game.

She added that she misses it. While Kelly may miss those Thanksgiving games in Detroit, she should get a nice Thanksgiving at home with family this year. If the Rams are able to pull out a victory against the Packers on Wednesday night, it will likely make that sweet potato that much sweeter. Either way, the family night at Dancing with the Stars offered a little time together before the football spotlight shifted back to Matthew.