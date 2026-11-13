Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Has Perfect Response to Cruel Comment About Her Appearance

Kelly Stafford, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife, doesn't mince words when responding to a follower.

Matthew Stafford is a veteran NFL quarterback who's already reached the top of the mountain by winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

He's been around the league long enough to know what comes with the job, and his wife, Kelly Stafford, has been right there beside him through it all.and see what she's up to on a daily basis. She's shared lots of looks into her world, and that makes her something of a familiar face beyond just being an NFL player's wife. When Kelly Stafford speaks, people tend to listen.

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She's never been one to bite her tongue or shy away from speaking her mind, especially when someone crosses a line. So when someone had something questionable to say to her on social media, Kelly wasn't about to let it slide. Frankly, she had the perfect response.

"David, my guy.. I pray no one says this to your beautiful daughter," Kelly said in response with a red heart emoji, sharing the whole incident on her The video she posted, which he commented on, gave followers a look at her game-day skincare routine, adding a little humor about juggling life at 37 with four kids. In the video, she showed off her go-to product, INNBEAUTY PROJECT's Extreme Cream, which she says has become a step she won't skip.

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She highlighted its instant hydration, lifted appearance and how smoothly makeup goes on afterward. Kelly also pointed out that the glass bottle is refillable, making it easy to keep the product in her routine. It's a little behind-the-scenes beauty content from Kelly, with a practical recommendation thrown in for good measure.at the University of Georgia, where the two met in 2006. Matthew was making a name for himself as the Bulldogs' star freshman quarterback, while Kelly was a cheerleader.

They made things official in April 2015 and got married. So, this couple has gone from college sweethearts to navigating life in the NFL, and they've shared a real journey together, with Kelly standing alongside Matthew throughout his professional career. Anne Erickson is a sports and entertainment journalist, covering a range of sports, including the NFL, NBA and college.

Her work spans interviews with big names, such as Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Erin Andrews of Fox Sports and more. Erickson’s work has been published via Newsweek, ESPN, Fox Sports, Heavy Sports and more. Anne Erickson has both a bachelor's and master's degree from Michigan State University.