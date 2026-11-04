Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly blasts NFL over Thanksgiving Eve game

NFL teams’ bye weeks typically last 13 days so players can take time off and retool their bodies. The Rams will be given 10 this season. After their bye week, the Rams will play in the first …

NFL teams’ bye weeks typically last 13 days so players can take time off and retool their bodies. The Rams will be given 10 this season.

On Tuesday, Kelly made a post on her Instagram Story, tagging the NFL and calling it out over the league’s choice for the 10-day break. Because the Rams host the Packers on Wednesday night , their Week 11 bye is only 10 days between games instead of the usual 14.

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“Just curious to hear the thought process behind making the Rams the only team in the NFL without a true bye week,” Kelly Stafford wrote. “Because damn, after 18 years around this league, even I need a week off during the season … and I have never played a single snap. ”Kelly added, “Anyway, feel free to leave that explanation right here…” Ironically, while the Rams will have a shortened bye week, the Packers will receive some extended time off.

Green Bay will go straight into its bye week after the Thanksgiving Eve game and won’t take the field until Dec. 6.in psychology of sport and parenting, “Routines are one of the most important aspects of sports that athletes can develop to improve their training and competitive performances. The fundamental value of routines is that they ensure total preparation in athletes’ efforts. Routines enable athletes to be completely physically, technically, tactically, and mentally ready to perform their best.

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”Part of why the Rams and 49ers will finish as the NFL’s most traveled teams is because they opened the seasonThey then had to play back-to-back road games against the Broncos and Eagles, and then had another home Monday night game against the Bills on Oct. 12. While they are at the halfway point of the season, the inconsistency of their schedule remains.

After their game against the Packers, they will have eight days off and will have to play the Chiefs on Thursday, Dec. 3. They then have back-to-back Sunday games against the 49ers and Cowboys, but then will go on the road to play against the Seahawks. After Seattle, the Rams will travel to Florida to play the Buccaneers and then finish the season at home against the Seahawks.