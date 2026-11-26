IDW Publishing announces Matthew Rosenberg and Juann Cabal as the new creative team for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #25. The issue launches the War All the Time arc with a darker, New York-centric tone.

Matthew Rosenberg and Juann Cabal will lead a new creative direction for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics published by IDW Publishing. Starting with issue #25, the series shifts toward a grittier, more intense narrative style that honors the franchise's independent origins. The first issue under this new regime hits store shelves on January 13, 2027, kicking off a major story arc titled War All the Time.

New Creative Team Brings Gritty Vision To Franchise

Rosenberg brings extensive experience in comic writing to the turtle squad, having previously worked on high-profile titles such as Punisher, Batman, and Spawn. His background includes the indie crime comic 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank, which showcases his ability to handle complex character dynamics and tension. Juann Cabal joins the project as the artist, bringing a visual style honed through his work on Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, and Black Panther. This combination of veteran storyteller and dynamic illustrator signals a significant evolution for the long-running series held by IDW Publishing.

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The new issue will serve as the gateway to War All the Time, a storyline designed to push the reptilian martial artists to their absolute limits. The plot involves the quartet facing an army of their most dangerous and lethal enemies in a coordinated assault. This approach moves away from lighter episodic adventures and into a sustained conflict that tests the resilience and combat skills of each turtle. The creative team aims to blend classic martial arts tropes with the urban survival themes that defined the original black-and-white indie comics created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird forty years ago.

Writer Draws On New York City Roots And Classic Cinema

Matthew Rosenberg intends to ground the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stories in a realistic depiction of New York City, leveraging his own background as a New York resident. He has expressed frustration with previous iterations that felt detached from the city's authentic atmosphere, noting that earlier teams sometimes depicted the characters eating pizza from chain restaurants or only visiting Midtown. Rosenberg wants to ensure the turtles feel like native New Yorkers, arguing about specific subway lines and navigating the gritty realities of the boroughs. This attention to detail is intended to provide a sense of authenticity that resonates with both long-time fans and new readers familiar with the city.

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Influenced by classic martial arts films like Enter the Dragon, Ip Man, and Kill Bill, the new arc features the turtles enduring an endless gauntlet of adversaries. Rosenberg combines this action structure with the people-versus-city narratives found in 1980s and 1990s films such as The Warriors, Death Wish, and After Hours. He views these cinematic elements as part of the original DNA of the franchise, which was created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird as an angrier, weirder, and darker satire of superhero tropes. By reintegrating these influences, the comic aims to recapture the independent spirit that first made the black-and-white reprints so compelling to young readers decades ago.

Publication Details And Reader Engagement Milestones

Readers must act quickly to secure copies of the upcoming issue, as the deadline to reserve Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #25 at local comic shops is Monday, November 30. The issue is scheduled for wide release on January 13, 2027, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the ongoing mythos. Following the launch, IDW Publishing and Collider have released three exclusive preview pages to give audiences a glimpse of Juann Cabal's artwork and the darker tone of the new series. These previews highlight the intense action sequences and detailed character expressions that define the War All the Time arc.

Rosenberg has described the opportunity to write for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as a full-circle moment in his career. He recalls being a small child who was forced to buy reprints of the original Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird comics because bullies at his local shop would not sell him his preferred titles. Those early reading experiences rewired his understanding of comics, teaching him that stories could be funnier, darker, and cooler than traditional superhero fare. For Rosenberg, contributing to this legacy is about adding his own stitches to a tapestry that began with independent art and continues to inspire readers to embrace their unique identities.