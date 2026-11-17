Matthew Rosenberg confirms his departure from the Spawn and King Spawn titles. The 2026 run concludes while Image Comics seeks a successor writer for the upcoming arcs.

Matthew Rosenberg has officially confirmed his departure from Todd McFarlane's Spawn and King Spawn titles, ending a brief but transformative chapter for the long-running Image Comics franchise. The writer stepped away from the project following a run that began in late 2026, marking a significant leadership change just as the series was navigating a major tonal and narrative pivot. Rosenberg expressed deep gratitude to McFarlane and the fanbase, calling his time on the book a profound honor.

Rosenberg began his tenure with Spawn #375 and King Spawn #55, launching a new status quo that fundamentally altered the world's understanding of the supernatural. The narrative shifted the existence of Heaven, Hell, angels, and demons from the realm of faith to established fact among the Earth's population. This seismic change forced the protagonist, Al Simmons, to move away from his traditional shadowy roots and step into the light to help the world recover from decades of darkness.

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The creative overhaul was designed to prepare the line for the upcoming milestone of Spawn #400, with the main title focusing on heroism and global recovery. Simultaneously, King Spawn was positioned as the franchise's darker counterpart, described as the Batman title of the lineup that dug deeper into horror elements. This dual approach aimed to expand the character's appeal while maintaining the gritty edge that defined his history.

Despite the confirmation of Rosenberg's exit, current solicitations still list him as the writer through early 2027. Image Comics has scheduled a series of releases that continue the story of Al Simmons returning to a New York City brought to despair by evil forces. These issues depict Simmons discovering he is no longer the Alpha, as the 400 and vampire clans have taken control of the city he once protected.

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The upcoming release schedule includes Spawn #397 on November 18, 2026, priced at $3.99. This issue sets the stage for Simmons learning harsh lessons about the new reality where the 400 rule. Subsequent releases on December 2, 2026, and January 20, 2027, explore the strained relationship between Simmons and his love, Wanda Blake, hinting that her current state is not exactly as it was in the past.

Further story arcs scheduled for January 20, 2027, and February 3, 2027, depict Simmons being drawn back into a fight against new enemies. These antagonists include cultists dressed as Spawn himself, who are intent on destroying humanity. The narrative builds toward a confrontation in New York City, where Hudson's visions have set the stage for a potential catastrophe that Simmons is once again blamed for causing.

Rosenberg thanked Todd McFarlane for his generosity and willingness to share advice, noting that he would not be making comics today without the support provided by McFarlane and Image Comics. He described the opportunity to write Spawn as a chance to play in a universe he has been a fan of since childhood. The writer emphasized his appreciation for the welcoming nature of the Spawn fanbase during his short run.

The future leadership for the Spawn and King Spawn titles remains an open question as no successor has been named to take over the writing duties. The change in creative direction arrives before the anticipated impact of Spawn #400, which was originally seen as the culmination of the recent status quo changes. Readers are now waiting to see who will replace Rosenberg in shaping the future of Al Simmons and his universe.

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The current trajectory involves the protagonist facing a hellish backdrop to stop a disaster he was previously blamed for causing. Until a new writer is confirmed, the series continues with the established plotlines, leaving the long-term creative vision in suspense. The departure leaves a void in the franchise's leadership at a critical moment for its evolution.

Fans and industry observers are now closely monitoring the situation as Image Comics prepares to navigate the next phase of the Spawn legacy. The transition comes after a run that successfully reinvigorated the character's relevance in a changed world. The upcoming months will determine whether the new creative direction maintains the momentum built by Rosenberg's tenure.