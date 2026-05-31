Matthew Rhys' Underrated Masterpiece: Why HBO's Perry Mason Deserved More Seasons

An analysis of HBO's Perry Mason, starring Matthew Rhys, arguing why the two-season series was a critically underrated masterpiece that successfully rebooted the classic legal drama for modern audiences with its dark noir aesthetic, complex characters, and timely social commentary.

Some actors can become so iconic for a specific television role that it makes it challenging for them to try anything else. Thankfully, that hasn't happened for Matthew Rhys , who delivered one of the greatest lead performances in the history of dramatic television with The Americans, but he has gone on to do more interesting work within the last year, thanks to The Beast in Me and Widow's Bay.

While it is exciting that he can dip his toes into so many different opportunities, Rhys gave one of his greatest performances on a show that was cancelled before its time. Perry Mason is one of the most underrated HBO shows of the 21st century, and its two seasons provide a fascinating mystery that any crime buff is bound to enjoy.

The Perry Mason franchise began back in the 1930s, when the story of the unusual criminal lawyer was told in a variety of novels, short stories, radio shows, and low-budget films. The most famous adaptation began in 1957 when Raymond Burr took over the titular role, but that Perry Mason series modernized the setting and turned it into a procedural, case-of-the-week adventure.

HBO's Perry Mason returned the character to his origins in the 1930s, where the Great Depression has caused criminal trials to become even more hostile. While classic in its setting, HBO's Perry Mason is a slick, edgy noir that deals with the darker aspects of history that had only been reflected in the original novels. It was the perfect opportunity for Rhys, who is capable of playing good guys with a dark side.

Rhys' version of Mason is instantly established as someone who works on the edge of the law, even if his pursuit of justice is entirely sincere. The first episode of the series announces pretty clearly that Perry Mason is an HBO show, and that viewers should expect the level of adult content associated with that rating; a young child is brutally killed in a legal case inspired by the Lindbergh kidnapping, and Mason is shown to be a voyeuristic photographer who captures illicit photos of Hollywood stars in compromising positions.

While he is aggressive and often argumentative when faced with the judge and jury, Mason is given more depth as a character because Rhys delves into the extreme post-traumatic stress disorder that he experiences following his service in World War I. Seeing true barbarism in combat doesn't just keep Mason up at night but also makes him more determined to put his skills to good use to ensure that true justice is achieved. Rhys plays a prickly character who is often quite sensitive, as it is within his investigations that Mason reveals his true character.

Rhys' star power is unquestionably what gives Perry Mason its sense of momentum, but the series provides more development to its supporting characters than any previous adaptation. John Lithgow delivers an amazing performance as E.B. Jonathan, an attorney who frequently employs Mason and later becomes his mentor. While Jonathan has seen just as many atrocities as Mason has, he's also a source of hope who attempts to draw him back into the light.

Chris Chalk, who would go on to give a great performance in IT: Welcome to Derry, has his breakout role as the beat cop Paul Drake, who often provides confidential information to Mason. The series is an unflinching look at the effects of racism within Los Angeles in the 1930s, and Drake's role as one of the city's most seasoned Black cops makes him a fascinating character.

Perry Mason offers a compelling model for how to modernize the courtroom thriller because each season focuses on a different case, exploring witnesses, clues, and conclusions as Mason risks his life to prepare his legal arguments. Although the first season succeeds in drawing historical parallels that ground the series in reality, Season 2 takes a more concentrated look at racism within the legal system and how young Black men are often scapegoated by a system that doesn't provide them with a proper defense.

It's also a fascinating storyline for Mason, who has to go up against the establishment to defend his clients, while also recognizing that his inherent privilege obligates him to do the right thing. Perry Mason's cancellation is among the most disappointing in HBO history because the series cracked the code on how to revitalize an old property.

By returning to the gritty, morally complex origins of the character and weaving in profound themes of trauma, justice, and systemic racism, the show created a sophisticated period noir that felt both classical and urgently contemporary. The cancellation left many narrative threads unexplored and denied audiences further chances to see Rhys and the superb supporting cast deepen thesealready rich performances.

For fans of intelligent, character-driven crime dramas, Perry Mason remains a towering achievement that was cut short far too early, a true gem in HBO's library that exemplified how to reimagine a classic for a new era without sacrificing depth or historical integrity





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