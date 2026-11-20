Emmy winner Matthew Rhys recounts his failed James Bond audition where a joke about a limp cost him the role, revealing details from his meeting with producers.

Actor Matthew Rhys has disclosed the specific moment his ambition to portray 007 ended during a memorable audition process in the early 2000s. The Welsh performer, aged 52, shared the anecdote on Conan O'Brien's podcast, detailing how a poorly timed joke alienated the producers overseeing the franchise. This revelation surfaces as the James Bond universe enters a new era under Amazon MGM Studios control.

The Audition Fiasco That Cost Him The Role

The incident occurred at the offices of the Broccoli family, who manage the long-running film series, located with a view of Green Park in London. When the audition panel inquired how he intended to differentiate his interpretation of the character, Rhys responded with the single word Limp. He elaborated by suggesting the secret agent should also wear an eye patch, a comment that silenced the room. The actor admitted he fell apart immediately after the joke, ending his chances of succeeding Pierce Brosnan, who was 73 at the time of the transition.

Also read Robert Pattinson Becomes First James Bond to Serve King Charles III

Daniel Craig Takes Over as The New 007

Following Rhys's departure from the casting consideration, the role was awarded to Daniel Craig, who is now 58. Craig made his debut in 2006 with the film Casino Royale, a movie written by Ian Fleming. He went on to star in four additional films: Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die. His tenure as the British spy lasted 15 years, concluding in 2021, and redefined the character with a grittier approach.

Career Milestones and Recent Emmy Victories

Despite missing out on the iconic spy role, Rhys built a formidable career in television, notably playing Soviet intelligence officer Philip Jennings in The Americans. The series ran for six seasons and featured Rhys opposite Keri Russell, who is 50 and plays his on-screen wife Elizabeth Jennings. The pair also formed a romantic partnership off-camera. Rhys won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for The Americans in 2018, alongside credits in Perry Mason and The Post.

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Historic Double Win at the 2026 Emmys

Matthew Rhys made history at the 2026 Emmy Awards by becoming the first performer to win two leading actor prizes in the same year. He received Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Mayor Tom Loftis in the Apple TV series Widow's Bay. The show, created by Katie Dippold, who is 46, follows a mayor trying to develop a mysterious New England island. This win completed a trifecta, making him the first male actor to win leading Emmys in drama, comedy, and limited series categories.

New Era Under Robert Pattinson and Amazon

The franchise is currently undergoing a significant transition with Amazon MGM Studios taking creative control from Barbara Broccoli, who is 66, and Michael G Wilson, who is 84. Robert Pattinson, aged 40, has been announced as the successor to Daniel Craig. Known for playing Bruce Wayne in The Batman, Pattinson will star in a film directed by Denis Villeneuve, who is 59. Rhys recently shared this story while reflecting on his own journey, which includes a leading role in The Beast in Me alongside Claire Danes.