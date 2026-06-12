Matthew Rhys' Apple TV Series 'Widow's Bay' Gets Early Season 2 Renewal, Creator Katie Dippold Signs Multiyear Deal

The genre-bending show, which blends genuine horror with character-driven comedy, has been praised as the year's best new show and unlike anything on TV. The renewal comes six days before the season one finale, with the showrunner continuing to develop new projects under a multiyear deal.

Matthew Rhys Apple TV comedy horror series gets early Season 2 renewalconfirmed. The streamer also signed creator Katie Dippold to a multiyear overall deal. Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys stars as Mayor Tom Loftis in the genre-bending show.

The renewal arrives six days before the season one finale premieres on June 17.since its global debut. Critics have praised it as the year’s best new show and unlike anything on TV. Dippold will continue as showrunner while developing new projects under the deal. She told The Hollywood Reporter she had the show in her head for nearly 20 years.

In the series, Mayor Loftis struggles to revive a struggling island community off New England’s coast. He faces superstitious locals who believe their town carries a curse. Loftis eventually attracts tourists to the island, but the old stories begin coming true again. The show blends genuine horror with character-driven comedy throughout its first season.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV, praised the creative team’s work.

"From the moment audiences arrived in Widow’s Bay, they’ve been hooked on every eerie mystery, unexpected laughs, and cursed secret that Katie, Hiro, Matthew, and the entire team have created," Cherniss said. He added the streamer cannot wait to return for another season. Dippold joked that season two will be "about how everything is great on the island and there’s nothing to worry about.

" The cast also features Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll and Dale Dickey. Hiro Murai directed five of the first season’s 10 episodes. Apple Studios produces the series. Vritti Johar is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media, where she covers a wide range of engaging content, blending her passion for cinema with expert storytelling.

Fascinated by filmmaking, Vritti has a keen eye for discovering movies with compelling storylines that inspire thought-provoking discussions. When she’s off-duty, you’ll find her exploring the world through art and photography, constantly fueling her creativity





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