Matthew Perry's grave marker at Forest Lawn Memorial Park has been replaced, removing the Friends epitaph for a new inscription. This change occurs three years after his passing at age 54 from ketamine overdose.

The memorial site for actor Matthew Perry at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills has undergone a significant physical alteration. Three years after the star of Friends died at age 54, the original headstone has been replaced with a larger marker that omits references to his most famous television role.

Changes to The Headstone Inscription

Upon his death in 2023, Matthew Langford Perry was laid to rest in the Sanctuary of Treasured Love section of the cemetery. The initial plaque included his full name, his birth and death dates, and an epitaph at the bottom reading Much Loved - Friend -. This specific phrase served as a direct nod to his iconic character Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom that aired from 1994 to 2004. The new inscription is entirely in all capital letters and removes this television reference. The first line now reads REST NOW, followed by his full name and dates. Instead of the previous tribute, the grave now states WE LOVE YOU WITH OUR WHOLE HEARTS.

Also read Matthew Perry Grave Marker Replaced With New Message

Cemeteries And Neighboring Burials

The Sanctuary of Treasured Love is a private, outdoor mausoleum area that houses several Hollywood legends. Perry's resting place is located just a few steps from the grave of Michael Clarke Duncan, who passed away in 2012. Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds are interred at a dual gravesite around the corner. The site is also the final resting place for icons such as Bette Davis, Liberace, Ronnie James Dio, and Freddie Prinze. It was only in January of this year that the new marker was uncovered, revealing the replacement had occurred while the site had been unmarked for more than two years following the actor's death.

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Personal Legacy And Personal Bonds

Tim Harrington, a close friend who met Perry in 2001 at a recovery meeting, recently spoke about the actor's enduring impact on his life. Harrington noted that Perry saved him from returning to a life living in his car by inviting him to move into his house. Harrington described Perry's legacy as being there for other people despite going through a very hard time in his own life. He emphasized that someone can be having a terribly hard time in their own life and still make an extraordinary difference in someone else's. This perspective shifts the focus from professional accolades to personal kindness and support.

Criminal Investigations And Consequences

Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. The medical examiner determined that the primary cause of death was the acute effects of ketamine. An extensive investigation into his death resulted in five people being charged for their roles in supplying or administering the drug. These individuals ultimately faced criminal convictions and prison sentences for their involvement in the events leading to the actor's death.