Matthew Perry's assistant, who injected fatal ketamine dose, sentenced to 41 months

Kenneth Iwamasa, Matthew Perry's personal assistant for more than 30 years, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy in 2024.came to an end today with the sentencing of his personal assistant, who administered the lethal dose of ketamine that killed the actor.

Kenneth Iwamasa was sentenced to 41 months in prison. In 2024, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine to Perry. He knew Perry’s struggles with drugs, but doctors had warned him against allowing the actor to self-administer. Iwamasa had injected three doses into Perry that day.

Perry was found unresponsive, floating face down in his pool on October 28, 2023. Perry’s personal assistant since 1992 and his live-in aid since 2022, Iwamasa is the fourth individual charged and sentenced in connection with Perry’s death,“Kenny knew, should he feel unduly pressured, that with one phone call to any number of the people in Matthew’s orbit, reinforcements would be on the way, and his job would be safe,” wrote Suzanne Morrison, Perry’s mother, in a letter to the court,.

“But instead of protecting Matthew, he aided and abetted illegal drug taking, arranged for one source of supply, then another. Shot the drugs into Matthew’s body though he was not in the least qualified. ”





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