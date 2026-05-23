Matthew Perry's Assistant Appeals for Leniency, Blasts Former Assistant

Matthew Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, has appealed for leniency at his upcoming sentencing hearing, claiming he could not 'simply say no' to the actor. Iwamasa, 60, was the first of the five people implicated in the actor's death to reach a plea deal with prosecutors. The Friends star died aged 54 in October of 2023 after drowning in a jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles following a ketamine overdose.

Matthew Perry 's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa , has appealed for leniency at his upcoming sentencing hearing , claiming he could not 'simply say no' to the actor. Iwamasa, 60, was the first of the five people implicated in the actor's death to reach a plea deal with prosecutors.

The Friends star died aged 54 in October of 2023 after drowning in a jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles following a ketamine overdose. In exchange for pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, Iwamasa agreed to be a key witness against others charged in relation to the star's death.

Iwamasa - whose hearing is scheduled for May 27 - disagreed with prosecutors' claim that he could have just said 'no' when Perry asked for ketamine, in court documents obtained by TMZ. His attorney also said that Iwamasa's employment relationship with Perry perhaps 'enabled him to more readily participate in the conspiracy to distribute drugs to the victim than a man on the street' but added that 'a number of proverbial men on the street did in fact participate in the same conspiracy.

' Matthew Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison, has blasted his former assistant ahead of his sentencing hearing, claiming he 'shot the drugs into Matthew’s body though he was not in the least qualified' and 'killed my son.





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Matthew Perry Kenneth Iwamasa Sentencing Hearing Plea Deal Conspiracy To Distribute Ketamine Causing Deat Key Witness Drugs Drowning Hot Tub Katetamine Overdose Suzanne Morrison Blasting Former Assistant Employment Relationship Proverbial Men On The Street Relationship Dynamic

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Ken Kenneth Iwamasa: Could Not Say No To Perry's Drug AddictionMatthew Perry’s former assistant Kenneth Iwamasa disagreed with prosecutors’ claim he could have told Perry ‘no’ when asked for ketamine that ultimately killed him in October 2023.

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