Matthew Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, is set to appear in court for his sentencing hearing, claiming that he could not 'simply say no' to the actor. Iwamasa agreed to be a key witness against his co-defendants in exchange for pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death. Iwamasa's attorney suggests that his relationship with Perry may have driven his involvement in the conspiracy, but points out that other individuals in the public sphere may also have been involved. Perry died in a tragic accident resulting from a ketamine overdose, and his mother, Suzanne Morrison, has denounced Iwamasa's actions as 'treachery.'

Kenneth Iwamasa , Matthew Perry 's assistant, has been earmarked for leniency at his sentencing hearing due to his supposed inability to 'simply say no' to the actor.

Iwamasa, 60, agreed to be a key witness against his co-defendants in exchange for pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death. In court documents, Iwamasa claimed that he could not 'simply say no' to the request for ketamine and instead acted on Perry's direction.

His attorney also suggested that Iwamasa's relationship with Perry may have enabled his participation in the conspiracy, but pointed out that other individuals in the public sphere may have also been involved. Perry died in October 2023 after drowning in a jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles following a ketamine overdose. Iwamasa acknowledged that his inability to withstand Perry's demands 'had tragic consequences.

' Suzanne Morrison, Perry's mother, claims that Iwamasa 'shot the drugs into Matthew's body,' despite having no medical qualifications. Morrison slammed Iwamasa ahead of his sentencing hearing and criticized his alleged 'treachery.

' In her letter to the court, Morrison described her frantic struggle to cover Perry's body after he was found unresponsive in the hot tub and his 'almost beautiful' appearance when she saw him in the morgue a day later





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Matthew Perry Kenneth Iwamasa Ketamine Overdose Sentencing Hearing Conspiracy To Distribute Ketamine Causing Death

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