Matthew Perry Pleads Guilty in Ketamine Queen Case

Matthew Perry from Friends is one of five people to plead guilty in a case relating to his untimely death. He connected with convicted drug dealer Carter Sangha, aka 'The Ketamine Queen', citing wanting to make money for rehab. Prosectors say his role in the actor's death and initial cooperation should be considered when sentencing.

Matthew Perry, from Friends, one of five people to plead guilty in a case relating to his 2023 death in a Los Angeles home, connected to the convicted drug dealer Carter Sangha, aka 'The Ketamine Queen', through whom he originally procured the drug.

Sangha has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Defense lawyers argue for a lenient sentence due to his remorse and cooperation. Fleming, Perry's live-in assistant, has admitted to distributing the drug resulting in the actor's death, even though he wasn't a regular client. Prosectors say his role should be considered when sentencing, even if Perry wasn't one of his clients.

Perez Hilton's former personal assistant was introduced to Perry through a friend he previously assisted. After his stepmother's death, Fleming relapsed and dealt drugs, seeking money for rehab. This case highlights the dangers of addiction and the complex dynamics involved in them





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Star Plays Guilty Sentenced Actor's Death Court Case Cooperation Probation

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