The grave marker for late actor Matthew Perry at Forest Lawn Memorial Park has been updated. The new plaque removes the Friends reference and displays a heartfelt message from his family.

The grave marker for actor Matthew Perry at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, has been replaced with a new plaque. The site, where Perry rests following his death on October 28, 2023, previously featured a temporary stone that included a direct reference to his iconic television role.

The updated memorial now displays a more intimate inscription that omits the previous sitcom tribute. Fans visiting the Los Angeles location have noted the significant change in tone, as the new stone carries a personal message from his family rather than his professional accolades.

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New Plaque Details And Inscription

The replacement marker is visibly larger than the temporary plaque that had been installed in January 2024. The new stone features capital lettering throughout and includes the phrase REST NOW above his name. His birth date, August 19, 1969, and death date, October 28, 2023, remain listed underneath.

Previously, the first plaque read Much Loved Friend and explicitly referenced his character Chandler Bing in the hit series Friends. That specific pop culture nod has been completely removed from the current memorial. The new inscription instead displays the heartfelt message WE LOVE YOU WITH OUR WHOLE HEART across two separate lines.

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Fan Tributes And Ongoing Memorialization

Visitors to the Forest Lawn Memorial Park site have continued to leave floral arrangements and playing cards beside the marker. These tributes reflect the enduring connection between Perry and his audience, despite the shift in how his immediate resting place is marked.

The late actor remains best remembered for his portrayal of Chandler Bing, a role that defined a generation of television comedy. His passing at age 54 from the effects of ketamine sparked a widespread investigation into the supply of the substance.

Legal Proceedings And Related Media

Several individuals were subsequently sentenced for their roles in supplying or administering the ketamine that led to Perry's death. The legal proceedings concluded with significant prison terms for those responsible, including a woman known as the Ketamine Queen who received a 15-year federal sentence.

Meanwhile, Netflix has released a three-part docuseries titled The One About Matthew Perry. The series includes unseen footage and stories from people close to the late star, offering an intimate look at his life beyond the sitcom fame.