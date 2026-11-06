The One About Matthew Perry Remains Netflix US Top Show as Will Trent Joins the Chart

The One About Matthew Perry leads US Netflix streaming as fans revisit the late actor's life. Viewers also explore Will Trent reruns and other top content on the platform.

The One About Matthew Perry continues to dominate the American Netflix viewing charts as the most-watched program on the platform. This three-part docuseries remains the definitive non-fiction choice for subscribers across the United States who are exploring the life and career of the beloved actor. The series provides an intimate and detailed look at the trajectory of Perry's public persona alongside his deeply personal struggles with addiction.

Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of fifty-four following a long and difficult battle with substance dependency. Directed by Mary Robertson, the documentary offers a comprehensive narrative that balances his professional achievements with his private hardships. Viewers are drawn to the film for its candid examination of the global icon and the impact he had on popular culture during his tenure on Friends.

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Alongside the documentary, the procedural drama Will Trent is now receiving significant attention from Netflix subscribers. The show stars Ramón Rodríguez as the titular Special Agent and has recently been added to the US Netflix library. Fans of the legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer have reported finding the police procedural to be a strong and compelling addition to their watchlists.

Will Trent is based on the bestselling book series written by Karin Slaughter, providing a rich source material for the screen adaptation. Rodríguez portrays an agent who overcame significant adversity in the Atlanta foster-care system as a child. Now working for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, he utilizes his unique background to help others avoid the same trauma he experienced.

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The ABC series has maintained a consistent and strong presence on network television for the past three years. It has aired four seasons of crime drama, which have been praised for their high quality and character development. A fifth season is scheduled to premiere as part of the midseason lineup in January next year, driving renewed interest in the previously aired seasons.

Netflix has consistently shown a strong preference for non-fiction content in its top rankings, as demonstrated by the current dominance of The One About Matthew Perry. This success highlights the enduring appeal of celebrity documentaries among viewers who crave biographical content. The audience appears deeply interested in content that offers insight into the lives of famous entertainers and the realities behind their public personas.

The inclusion of Will Trent in the top recommendations indicates a continued and robust interest in procedural crime dramas. The show has maintained a seventy-four percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a seven point seven out of ten score on IMDb. These metrics reflect positive reception from both critics and audiences over the course of its run on network television.

Subscribers are encouraged to explore these titles as part of their weekend viewing options, as they offer diverse content for different audience preferences. The availability of Will Trent on Netflix allows new viewers to catch up on the previous four seasons before the fifth season premiere. Simultaneously, the documentary offers a timely and respectful examination of Matthew Perry's legacy.

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The performance of these two distinct programs underscores the varying tastes of the streaming audience in the current market. While one title focuses on real-life tragedy and biographical detail, the other offers structured entertainment through crime-solving. Both have found significant success on the platform, indicating a broad range of viewer interests.

The release and sustained popularity of The One About Matthew Perry coincide with ongoing discussions about the actor's career and personal struggles. The documentary serves as a current reference point for fans and critics alike who are reflecting on his contributions to television. Meanwhile, the availability of Will Trent reruns capitalizes on the momentum building toward the next season premiere.

The success of these titles also reflects the strategy of leveraging existing popular intellectual properties and established fan bases. Both Friends and the Will Trent book series have dedicated followings that translate well to streaming platforms. By making these shows available, Netflix taps into established interest and curiosity to ensure a steady flow of viewership.

The concurrent offerings of a high-profile documentary and a popular procedural drama provide substantial content for television enthusiasts. This diverse range of programming caters to both those seeking emotional connection through biographical storytelling and those looking for engaging narrative-driven crime fiction. The streaming giant continues to curate content that spans multiple genres to meet the complex needs of its global audience.