Matthew McConaughey says being effective in the workplace sometimes means knowing when to say no.

Matthew McConaughey says trying to soften a"no" can waste everyone's time. Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesThe actor said he's put months of effort into projects only to realize they weren't worth it.

"One of my greatest strengths is that I think I can make anything work. One of my greatest weaknesses is I think I can make anything work," McConaughey told podcast host Ryan Holiday. The actor said he had taken on projects believing he could turn them around, only to realize months later that they weren't worth the effort he was putting in.

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"That's not a smart use of your time and work. I've done that before, many times. Succeeded sometimes, but where's our time best spent, and what fights are worth picking?

" he said. McConaughey said it's better to be direct when turning something down.

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"No one can argue if you say, 'I can't do that,'" he said. "What sucks," McConaughey added, is getting deep into a project only to realize everyone involved wants different things. "We have two different opinions, and we come out middle of the fiddle, and we look at the final product, and we go, 'That's not here or there, man. ' It's not what I wanted or what you wanted," he said.

Etiquette experts Lizzie Post and Daniel Post Senning previously told Business Insider that workers can set limits by explaining what they'd need to put aside to take on another task. They also advised keeping emotions in check during the conversation.

"Separating the emotional fight-or-flight response — that's your reaction to the stress of what's happening — from the way that you respond to the person is a really important part of good etiquette," Post Senning said. "The difference between 'No, I can't believe you asked me to do that' and 'I'd like to sit down and talk with you about my workload' is huge. "