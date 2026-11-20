Levi, Vida and Livingston McConaughey walked the Way of the Warrior Kid premiere in Los Angeles, where Levi plays Kenny in the family drama due November 25.

Matthew McConaughey's three children made a rare joint red carpet appearance at the Way of the Warrior Kid premiere on Thursday at The Grove in Los Angeles. Levi McConaughey, 18, was joined by his sister Vida, 16, and younger brother Livingston, 13, as the siblings posed together for photographers before the screening.

Levi, who has followed his famous father into acting, stars as a character named Kenny in the family drama. The film also stars Chris Pratt and is scheduled for release on November 25. It is Levi's second feature film after his acting debut alongside his father in The Lost Bus, which was released last year.

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Levi McConaughey Stars as Kenny in Warrior Kid

Levi McConaughey plays Kenny in Way of the Warrior Kid, the family drama that also stars Chris Pratt. The film is an adaptation of Jocko Willink's book of the same name, and Levi's casting was announced in September of 2024.

Levi bears a striking resemblance to his father, Matthew McConaughey. At the premiere he looked effortlessly polished in a navy suit and a blue button-up shirt. His dark hair was styled in tousled curls, and he accessorized with a silver necklace.

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Vida McConaughey dressed in an ethereal white dress, which she paired with silver earrings and a matching necklace. Observers noted that she closely resembled her mother, Brazilian model Camila Alves, who is 43. Livingston McConaughey wore a baby blue suit with a white t-shirt as he supported his older brother at the event.

Matthew McConaughey Mentored Levi on the Warrior Kid Set

Matthew McConaughey was previously pictured mentoring Levi McConaughey on the set of the movie in 2024. The Oscar winner watched over his son during filming and was seen advising him before at least one take.

Matthew McConaughey was pictured reassuring the teenager, who appeared to be nervous in a video from the set. According to TMZ, Levi was scheduled to film a pull-up scene and turned to his father for advice. Matthew McConaughey is not involved in the movie professionally, but he still stepped in to offer support.

After their conversation, Matthew McConaughey tapped Levi on the shoulder several times for a boost of confidence before the teen headed off to film his scene. Matthew McConaughey was then seen making his way back to the video village.

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Levi McConaughey Marks Milestones in Fashion and Social Media

Levi McConaughey has built a public profile of his own since turning 18 earlier this year. His father marked the birthday on Instagram in July with a post that read: '18. That's a # buddy. Enjoy and handle your new freedoms.'

On September 22, Levi made his catwalk debut at Vogue World: Milan, held at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Italy to open Milan Fashion Week. He wore a grey tweed Prada two-piece suit with a double-breasted blazer. Jennifer Lopez, Pamela Anderson, Gigi Hadid and Heidi Klum were also present at the event.

Levi also attended the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week in June 2025 and joined his famous family at the premiere of his father's Apple TV series Brothers in Los Angeles in September. Levi made his Instagram debut as a gift from his parents on his 15th birthday in July of 2023. Camila Alves said she felt 'nervous' about the account, while Matthew McConaughey said: 'He knows who he is, and he knows where he's going. I think he can handle it. He's got a great story to tell and share.'