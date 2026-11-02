Matthew Matthew Unveils Memorial Support Room for Cancer Patients' Children

NHL prospect Matthew Matthew opens the Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Center at Northwell Health to honor his late mother, providing dedicated resources for pediatric patients.

Matthew Matthew, the top overall pick of the New York Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft, has taken a significant step in honoring his late mother by opening a dedicated support facility for children of cancer patients. The initiative transforms personal grief into a tangible resource for families navigating medical crises, reflecting the hockey star's commitment to community welfare and mental health support.

Memorial Center Dedication Details

The Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Center officially opened its doors on Monday, November 2, at the R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Center located in New Hyde Park, New York. The facility was inaugurated through a partnership between Northwell Health and the Islanders Children's Foundation, aiming to provide a sanctuary for young patients whose parents are undergoing rigorous medical treatments.

Also read Memorial held for 2 recent SMU grads hit, killed by speeding driver

Matthew, who is 19 years old, spoke exclusively about the project, explaining that he wanted to ensure his mother's memory continues to aid others. He revealed that he makes a conscious effort to keep the memory of his beloved mother alive following her passing in February 2024. Her death occurred just over a year before he secured the first overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. She was 56 years old at the time of her passing after a battle with breast cancer.

Personal Grief and Maternal Legacy

The 2025 NHL Draft selection brought immense spotlight to Matthew, but he remains grounded by the personal losses he has endured. He described the ongoing nature of his mourning process, noting that healing does not become simpler with time. He explained that individuals must find different methods to grieve and seek solace in shared experiences with others who have faced similar losses.

Advertisement

Matthew emphasized that no one fights alone in their personal battles. He shared that he wanted to speak about his mother to those who did not have the opportunity to know her. His goal was to highlight the vibrant person she was rather than focusing on the difficult final weeks of her life. He recalled that she was not her usual self during her illness and urged people to cherish the happy memories of her personality and spirit.

Active Life and Family Dedication

Despite her diagnosis, Jennifer Schaefer remained a fiercely active presence in her sons' lives. Matthew remembered her as a dedicated hockey mom for him and his older brother. Even during the most challenging phases of her treatment, she prioritized her family's happiness above her own comfort. She would attempt to get up and engage in daily activities despite the physical toll of her cancer therapy.

Matthew recalled conversations where he urged his mother to rest, but she consistently chose to keep the family's morale high. He described her laugh as exceptional, loud, and uplifting enough to be heard from a mile away. This joyful spirit is now embedded in the design and purpose of the new support center, ensuring that children can experience joy even within a hospital setting.

Facility Features and Support Resources

The $150,000 gift from the Islanders Children's Foundation funded the creation of this specialized hockey-themed room. The space is designed to allow children to play games, laugh, and find peer support while their parent receives treatment at the cancer center. The environment aims to feel like a normal, fun space rather than a clinical medical facility.

Advertisement

Upon entering the center, every child receives a special bracelet featuring a ladybug. Matthew explained that he saw numerous ladybugs when his mother passed away, making the symbol deeply meaningful. The bracelet displays his jersey number and the colors of the New York Islanders, serving as a constant reminder that he and his family will always support the children and families passing through the room.

Future Impact and Community Support

The opening of the Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Center marks a significant milestone in pediatric care at Northwell Health. It provides a dedicated space where children can interact with therapists or simply engage in recreational activities. The facility stands as a testament to the enduring power of family love and the resilience of communities facing health challenges.

Matthew's initiative aligns with broader efforts by the New York Islanders to engage with their fanbase through charitable causes. As the 19-year-old prepares for his professional career, this project highlights his dedication to giving back to the community that has supported him. The center will serve as a lasting tribute to his mother and a beacon of hope for countless families in New York.