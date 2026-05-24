Matthew Lillard's Scooby-Doo Returns to Netflix with Cult Classics and Animated Projects

Scooby-Doo, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, and Yokoso Scooby-Doo! return to Netflix this summer, with Matthew Lillard voicing Shaggy Rogers in both the original live-action movies and the upcoming Yokoso Scooby-Doo! anime. The Scooby-Doo franchise also has a live-action TV reboot series, Scooby-Doo: Origins, with Tanner Hagen playing the next live-action Shaggy. Fan favorites Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Linda Cardellini also reprise their roles in Scooby-Doo: Origins.

A beloved franchise, starring Matthew Lillard in one of the lead roles, is soon to be experienced by a new audience. Lillard, known for playing Stu Macher in the 1996 horror-comedy film Scream, has taken on numerous iconic franchises in his career, including video game adaptations and several roles in various horror movies.

One of his all-time favorite roles is about to head to a big streaming platform. The live-action Scooby-Doo franchise from the early 2000s is set to arrive on Netflix this summer, with the first two films, directed by Raja Gosnell and written by James Gunn, arriving on June 1 in the United States





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Matthew Lillard Scooby-Doo Netflix Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed Yokoso Scooby-Doo! Scooby-Doo: Origins Scooby-Doo Franchise Live-Action TV Reboot Series

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