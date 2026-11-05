Matthew Lillard Returns as Shaggy in New 2027 Anime Series

Matthew Lillard and Frank Welker star in the new Scooby-Doo anime series, setting a 2027 release for the first Japanese-produced original show.

Matthew Lillard is officially confirmed to return as the voice of Shaggy Rogers in a groundbreaking new Scooby-Doo series titled Yokoso, Scooby-Doo! set for release in 2027. This announcement marks a significant shift for the long-running franchise, as it transitions into its first original anime production while maintaining its classic character voices. The project represents a major cinematic milestone for Lillard, who has been synonymous with the role for over two decades across various media formats.

Core Details of Yokoso Scooby-Doo Release

The upcoming series is a Japan-set, anime-inspired mystery adventure that promises to blend the iconic duo with new cultural elements. Produced by the renowned Japanese animation studio OLM and distributed by Tubi, the show is currently scheduled to arrive sometime in 2027. While an exact date has not been finalized, the announcement confirms that this unique iteration of the franchise is actively in development. Viewers can expect a wholly unique narrative structure that diverges from traditional American animated formats.

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Cast Reprises and Character Dynamics

In addition to Matthew Lillard reprising his role as Shaggy, longtime voice actor Frank Welker will return as the voice of Scooby-Doo. The series will introduce several new characters to the existing roster, including Yume, a girl with magical powers, and Takumi, a gadget whiz. The cast also features Daisuke-Doo, who is Scooby-Doo's uncle and is distinct from the more nefarious character Scrappy-Doo. These new additions aim to expand the universe while preserving the core dynamic between Shaggy and Scooby.

Historical Context of Voice Acting Legacy

Matthew Lillard's involvement in the animated world dates back to around 2010, when he took over as the official animated voice of Shaggy following the retirement of original voice actor Casey Kasem. Since then, Lillard has voiced the character in numerous animated films, TV series, and video games. This new project is particularly notable as it marks his first time venturing into anime production as Shaggy Rogers. The transition from live-action films in the early 2000s to this Japanese anime style represents a unique evolution for the actor's most famous role.

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Fan Reactions and Cultural Impact

For fans who grew up watching the live-action Scooby-Doo film in 2002 and its sequel in 2004, this announcement holds significant emotional weight. Many childhood enthusiasts view Lillard's portrayal as the definitive version of the character, making his continued involvement highly anticipated. While some fans may have hoped for an R-rated live-action return with original co-stars, the anime direction offers a fresh perspective. The collaboration between Western IP and Japanese animation studios signals a new era of global crossover content for the brand.

Future Prospects and Audience Expectations

The announcement has sparked discussions among die-hard fans regarding potential future live-action projects. Many believe it is time for the original live-action cast, including Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Linda Cardellini, to return for a mature adventure. Matthew Lillard's status as a horror icon through roles in Scream and Five Nights at Freddy's adds another layer of intrigue to potential future projects. Regardless of other possibilities, the 2027 anime series stands as a concrete commitment to bringing new adventures to the Mystery Inc. gang.