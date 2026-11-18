Matthew Lillard is set to star in the new horror comedy Anything But Ghosts, continuing his collaboration with director Curry Barker in the successful Obsession universe.

Matthew Lillard has officially joined the cast of Anything But Ghosts, the upcoming horror comedy film directed by Curry Barker. The movie is set for theatrical release in the United States on May 7, 2027, distributed by Focus Features. Lillard joins the production as Barker continues to build a connected universe centered around his previous hit, Obsession.

Director Curry Barker Expands Franchise Success

Curry Barker and his longtime collaborator Cooper Tomlinson are returning to the screen in Anything But Ghosts. Their previous project, Obsession, became the biggest horror hit of 2026 with worldwide box office earnings clearing $500 million. The film recently arrived on Netflix in the United States, marking its transition from theaters to streaming platforms. Barker and Tomlinson wrote the script for Anything But Ghosts, focusing on characters who claim expertise in handling supernatural events.

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Matthew Lillard Brings Horror Expertise to Project

Matthew Lillard brings a distinct history with Stephen King adaptations to the production. His career includes roles in Thir13en Ghosts and the Scooby-Doo films, where he portrayed characters navigating haunted environments and supernatural threats. These past performances align with the premise of Anything But Ghosts. The new film explores the consequences of telling others that one knows how to handle a haunting, only for those claims to be taken seriously. Lillard's role details remain under wraps as the production moves forward.

Star-Studded Cast Assembles for New Release

The ensemble cast for Anything But Ghosts includes several high-profile actors alongside Lillard. Cooper Tomlinson, Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard, Violet McGraw, and Chris Reinacher are all confirmed to appear in the movie. The combination of talent suggests a significant production value for the theatrical release. Focus Features has secured the rights to distribute the film, ensuring wide availability in cinemas across the country.

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Release Strategy Targets May 2027 Audience

Focus Features has scheduled the theatrical release for May 7, 2027. This date places the film in a spring release window, distinct from the typical Halloween horror season. The timing allows the production to build momentum following the streaming debut of Obsession on Netflix. Barker and Tomlinson aim to capitalize on the established fanbase of the Obsession universe.

Franchise Universe Connects Diverse Horror Elements

Anything But Ghosts operates within the same narrative framework as Obsession. This connection allows the studio to leverage the success of the previous film. The genre blend of horror and comedy appeals to a broader demographic. Matthew Lillard's involvement signals a shift toward character-driven narratives within the franchise. The production team continues to develop the storyline as release day approaches.