Matthew Lillard Criticizes Hollywood for Casting A-List Actors in Animated Films Without Voice Acting Skills

Veteran voice actor Matthew Lillard, known for playing Shaggy in Scooby-Doo, expresses frustration with Hollywood's trend of hiring celebrities for animated movies, arguing that voice acting requires specialized skills that many famous actors lack.

In an industry where animated blockbusters increasingly rely on star power, actor Matthew Lillard has spoken out against a practice he believes undermines the craft of voice acting .

Lillard, who has voiced Shaggy across numerous Scooby-Doo projects since the early 2000s, shared his candid thoughts in a recent interview with ScreenRant. He argued that many A-list actors cast in major animated roles lack the ability to carry a performance using only their voice, a skill that requires years of dedicated practice.

According to Lillard, Hollywood's tendency to prioritize celebrity names over trained voice actors is detrimental to the quality of animated films and to the industry as a whole. Lillard's critique comes from a place of experience. Having started as a live-action actor in films like Scream and the Scooby-Doo live-action movies, he later transitioned into voice work, lending his vocal talents to a wide range of animated series including Teen Titans Go!

, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Supernatural. He pointed out that while any actor can attempt voice work, the ability to convey emotion, character, and narrative depth solely through vocal inflection is a specialized skill. He emphasized that voice actors rely entirely on their vocal cords, breath control, and nuanced timing to create believable characters, without the aid of facial expressions or body language.

Lillard lamented that studios often hire untrained celebrities merely to boost marketing appeal, a strategy he believes is sacrificing artistic integrity for commercial gain. The trend of casting big-name stars in animated features is indeed pervasive. Upcoming films like Toy Story 5, Minions & Monsters, and The Cat in the Hat continue this pattern, boasting casts filled with recognizable faces from live-action cinema.

Lillard did not name specific actors but noted that many lack the vocal agility and stamina required to sustain a lead role in animation. He contrasted this with dedicated voice actors like Tom Kenny, Tara Strong, and Billy West, who have built entire careers around their vocal talents. Lillard himself straddles both worlds, having voiced characters in American Dad!

, Beware the Batman, and Jellystone! while also maintaining a live-action career with roles in Five Nights at Freddy's and Daredevil: Born Again. He argued that the path should be more rigorous: actors should prove their voice acting chops before being handed major roles, rather than relying on their celebrity status. The issue also touches on the economics of Hollywood.

Studios often assume that a famous face attached to a voice role will attract audiences, but Lillard questioned whether that strategy pays off in terms of performance quality. He suggested that several recent animated films have suffered because leads could not effectively convey the story through voice alone. He called for a shift in casting practices, where voice roles are filled by actors trained in the medium, regardless of their fame.

Lillard's comments have resonated with many in the animation community who feel that the art form deserves the same respect as live-action performance. As he prepares for upcoming projects like the DC film Man of Tomorrow and the miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's Carrie, Lillard continues to advocate for the recognition of voice acting as a distinct and demanding discipline. His remarks may spark a broader conversation about how Hollywood values talent over celebrity in the realm of animation





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