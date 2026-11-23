Matthew Gray Gubler returns to network TV in Einstein, a comedy about a rebellious genius. The series premieres February 12, 2027, on CBS with Tony Shalhoub.

CBS is preparing to launch a new midseason comedy series that will bring Matthew Gray Gubler back to broadcast television. The network has confirmed that Gubler will star in a new show titled Einstein. This project marks a significant shift in tone from his previous long-running role on a procedural drama. The premiere date for the new series is set for February 12, 2027.

Einstein Premiers February 12 On CBS

The premiere of Einstein on February 12, 2027, marks a major return for Matthew Gray Gubler to network television. This new series offers audiences a chance to see Gubler in a lead role that diverges significantly from his iconic portrayal of a hyper-intelligent FBI profiler. The show is scheduled to air on Friday nights as part of CBS midseason lineup. This timing provides a fresh viewing slot for fans who have followed Gubler for many years.

Also read Matthew Gray Gubler Cast in New CBS Drama Einstein with Tony Shalhoub

Gubler Plays Rebellious Genius Lewis

In Einstein, Matthew Gray Gubler portrays a character named Lewis. This role is described as a more fun and energetic version of his previous signature character. Lewis is characterized as a rebellious descendant of the famous scientist Albert Einstein. This lineage provides the narrative foundation for his extraordinary intellectual capabilities. The character utilizes his high-paced energy to navigate complex situations with unique flair.

Unlike the serious demeanor often associated with scientific geniuses, Lewis embraces a quirky and unconventional approach to life. This rebellious nature drives the comedic elements of the series. The show leverages Gubler to explore the humorous side of extreme intelligence. Viewers will see a protagonist who finds joy in bending rules rather than strictly adhering to them. This personality trait sets the stage for a lighthearted and entertaining narrative. The character's ability to think outside the box is central to the plot mechanics. His actions are often unpredictable and driven by boredom or a desire for excitement. This dynamic creates a distinct contrast to the methodical and serious tone of procedural crime dramas. The series aims to highlight the social awkwardness and chaotic energy that can accompany such a unique mind. Gubler is poised to showcase his comedic timing and physical humor in this role. The character's interactions with authority figures provide a rich source of conflict and comedy.

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Tony Shalhoub Joins As Father Figure

Tony Shalhoub will play the role of Lewis father in the new series. This casting choice adds significant star power and comedic depth to the ensemble. Shalhoub brings his experience from successful series to the project. His character engages in a battle of wits with Gubler's protagonist. The dynamic between the two men serves as a core narrative driver. Shalhoub is known for his passion and fast-paced commentary in dramatic and comedic roles. This chemistry promises to deliver engaging and witty dialogues. The father-son relationship offers opportunities for wild personal storylines. Their interactions highlight the generational differences in handling genius and rule-breaking. This pairing creates a compelling contrast between traditional authority and chaotic intellect. The series utilizes their chemistry to explore themes of family and identity. Shalhoub's presence elevates the show's potential for critical acclaim. Their scenes together are expected to be a highlight of each episode. The interplay between their characters adds layers to the comedic narrative.

Melissa Fumero Stars As Straight Cop Teri

Melissa Fumero stars as Teri, a straight-laced cop in the series. Her character serves as the professional anchor for the chaotic genius. The dynamic between Fumero and Gubler mirrors the buddy-cop genre structure. Teri provides the necessary discipline to balance Lewis's rebellious tendencies. This pairing creates a classic comedic duo with contrasting personalities. Fumero is known for her role in a popular sitcom. Her experience brings credibility and humor to the law enforcement role. The show positions Teri as the voice of reason in chaotic scenarios. Her interactions with Lewis drive much of the procedural and comedic content. This structure allows for both crime-solving and character development. The partnership highlights the benefits of combining order with creativity. Their professional relationship forms the backbone of the series. The contrast between their approaches generates consistent narrative tension. This setup ensures a steady flow of engaging conflicts and resolutions.

Unlikely To Return To Criminal Minds Evolution

Despite the excitement for the new role, a return to Criminal Minds Evolution for the final season is highly unlikely. Matthew Gray Gubler's schedule conflicts with the production of the new series. Filming for Einstein took place between February and August 2026. Criminal Minds Evolution continued filming until fall 2026. These overlapping production windows make it nearly impossible to accommodate a guest appearance. Paramount+ made the decision to end the series after production wrapped. This decision was not planned during the filming of the previous seasons. There was no built-in narrative setup for a farewell storyline. The lack of a planned series finale reduces the incentive for a cameo. Production schedules for broadcast television are notoriously hectic and rigid. Gubler's commitment to the new lead role takes precedence. The timing does not allow for the necessary filming blocks. A meaningful goodbye would require significant narrative resources. The current production timeline does not support such an effort. Fans will need to look to the new series for Gubler's performances. The shift to a comedic lead offers a fresh challenge for the actor. This transition represents a positive step in his career trajectory.

Einstein Offers Wild And Entertaining Role

The new series promises a fun and wild version of a genius character. Matthew Gray Gubler is eager to explore this comedic territory. The role allows for greater expression of quirky brilliance. This departure from serious storytelling refreshes his screen presence. The series aims to entertain with high-energy performances. Lewis's rebellious nature provides endless comedic possibilities. The combination of talented cast members ensures strong chemistry. The show represents a bold move for network television. It blends intellectual themes with accessible humor. This approach broadens the appeal to diverse audiences. The premiere in February 2027 will reveal the final product. Viewers can anticipate a series full of wit and adventure. The show positions itself as a standout in the midseason landscape. Gubler's performance is expected to be a major draw. The series offers a refreshing change from typical procedurals. It showcases the versatility of its lead actor. This project highlights the enduring appeal of intelligent protagonists.