Matthew Gray Gubler stars as a genius professor in CBS's Einstein, premiering February 12, 2027. He hopes to reunite with Criminal Minds co-stars in the new series.

CBS has officially confirmed that the new police procedural drama Einstein will premiere on February 12, 2027. This high-profile launch marks the definitive return of Matthew Gray Gubler to the network after a decade-long absence since the conclusion of Criminal Minds. The thirteen-episode first season aims to capture the intellectual suspense and character-driven dynamics that defined the previous hit series. Gubler will lead the cast as Lewis Einstein, a role that requires him to balance academic rigor with chaotic investigative methods.

The fresh source confirms Gubler has actively reached out to his former colleagues to join the new series. He stated that he has already informed his former co-stars of his desire to include every single person from the original Criminal Minds team. This reunion effort includes Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, Thomas Gibson, Shemar Moore, and Joe Mantegna. Gubler expressed that it would be fun to have the entire original ensemble appear in the new show, noting that they are all aware of his aspirations.

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Einstein is an American adaptation of the 2017 German series of the same name. The plot follows Lewis Einstein, a tenured physics professor at Princeton University and the great-grandson of Albert Einstein. Despite his genius-level intellect, Lewis engages in reckless behavior that jeopardizes his academic standing. To avoid prison time for his actions, he is compelled to assist Detective Teri London of the New Jersey State Police. The duo solves complex crimes by combining Lewis's unconventional genius with Teri's disciplined police work.

The supporting cast features strong performances from industry veterans. Melissa Fumero, known for her work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, stars as Detective Teri London. Tony Shalhoub, celebrated for his role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, joins the series as Jack Einstein, the father of the protagonist. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, an Academy Award nominee, plays Captain Marcia Frost. These additions create a robust ensemble that supports the central dynamic between the professor and the detective.

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Creative leadership for the series comes from showrunners Andy Breckman and Randy Zisk. They are joined by executive producers Randy Zisk, Tariq Jalil, Rose Hughes, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia, and Laura Beetz. Matthew Gray Gubler also serves as a producer on the project, giving him significant creative input into the direction of the series. This behind-the-scenes involvement complements his background as a writer and illustrator, having authored children's books like Rumple Buttercup.

The connection between Einstein and the Criminal Minds universe is not entirely new. After the original fifteen-season run ended in 2020, the franchise was revived as Criminal Minds: Evolution. This revival debuted as a Paramount+ original in 2022. Matthew Gray Gubler returned as a guest star in season eighteen, episode three, where he briefly reunited with Kirsten Vangsness. This prior collaboration demonstrated the continued chemistry between the actors and the potential for future crossovers.

Since the end of his original series, Gubler has taken on various acting roles that showcase his range. He starred in the 2020 Netflix drama Horse Girl alongside Alison Brie. He also appeared in the 2021 independent comedy King Knight with Angela Sarafyan. Additionally, he played minor roles in Hulu's Dollface series and the Paramount+ Rugrats reboot. These projects highlight his versatility beyond the profiler archetype that made him famous.

The integration of Criminal Minds veterans into Einstein could serve as a major draw for audiences. Gubler's enthusiasm for reuniting his former cast suggests a strong possibility of guest appearances from Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, and others. This strategy leverages the existing fanbase of the long-running CBS hit while introducing new characters and storylines. The success of this approach will depend on the quality of the writing and the chemistry between Gubler and Melissa Fumero.

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Einstein represents a fresh start for Matthew Gray Gubler on CBS while honoring his history with the network. The combination of a genius protagonist and a disciplined detective offers a compelling dynamic for procedural fans. With a high-profile cast and experienced producers, the series is positioned to make a strong impact in the 2027 television season. Fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere date to see if the reunion dreams will become a reality on screen.