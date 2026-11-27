Criminal Minds star Matthew Gray Gubler joins Melissa Fumero and Tony Shalhoub in the new CBS crime series Einstein, premiering February 12 on CBS and Paramount+.

Matthew Gray Gubler is officially concluding his long-standing tenure as a lead actor on the CBS crime drama Criminal Minds and is pivoting back to the genre in a completely new capacity. The actor, who rose to fame playing FBI profiler Spencer Reid, is set to star in a new mystery series titled Einstein. This transition marks a significant career shift for the veteran television actor, moving from a highly successful procedural franchise to a fresh narrative structure that promises to test his range.

The new series, Einstein, will debut on February 12 as a joint premiere across two major platforms, CBS and Paramount+. This dual-platform release strategy leverages the strength of traditional linear broadcasting while simultaneously catering to the growing audience of subscribers on the streaming service. The announcement was accompanied by the release of a short teaser trailer, which has generated early buzz among fans of the genre and the cast members involved in the production.

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The promotional caption accompanying the teaser explicitly stated that "Genius runs in the family" and confirmed that Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero are central to the plot. By positioning the series as a family-centric mystery, the showrunners are aiming to differentiate the narrative from the ensemble-based structure of Gubler's previous hit. The early marketing materials suggest a tone that balances intellectual puzzle-solving with interpersonal family dynamics, offering a fresh angle for crime drama enthusiasts.

Gubler will not be carrying the weight of the series alone, as he is joined by a formidable supporting cast that includes Melissa Fumero and Tony Shalhoub. Melissa Fumero, widely recognized for her comedic and dramatic roles in the hit sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, brings a strong presence to the lead ensemble. Her casting indicates that the series may incorporate elements of character-driven humor or sharp dialogue alongside the procedural mystery aspects.

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Tony Shalhoub, an Emmy-winning actor celebrated for his iconic portrayal of Adrian Monk in the series Monk, adds a layer of serious dramatic credibility to the project. The combination of Gubler's background in psychological profiling, Fumero's versatile acting style, and Shalhoub's experience with eccentric detectives creates a dynamic trio. This casting choice suggests that Einstein will rely heavily on the chemistry between these three leads to drive both the mystery elements and the family storyline forward.

Gubler stars as Lewis Einstein, the brilliant but directionless great-grandson of Albert Einstein. Einstein spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his reckless antics land him in trouble with the law, and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective, played by Fumero, solve her most puzzling cases. Lewis is a popular professor at Princeton when he actually shows up for class, highlighting the contrast between his academic title and his chaotic personal life.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor stars as Captain Frost, a veteran police officer who serves as the authoritative figure guiding the amateur sleuths. Jack Einstein, Lewis's father, is portrayed by Tony Shalhoub, adding a complex familial layer to the investigation. The dynamic between the disgraced genius, the hardened cop, and the eccentric father creates a unique triad that drives the narrative forward. This character configuration promises a blend of intellectual challenges and personal drama that distinguishes Einstein from other procedural shows.

Matthew Gray Gubler's departure from the Criminal Minds universe marks the end of an era for the franchise, which has enjoyed a remarkable run since its inception in 2005. Created by Jeff Davis, the original series ran for fifteen seasons on CBS, concluding its initial run in 2020. The show was a massive commercial success, establishing itself as a staple of network television and spawning numerous cultural touchstones.

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The longevity and popularity of Criminal Minds were further extended through various spinoffs and international adaptations. A South Korean adaptation brought the format to a new market, and a video game expansion allowed fans to engage with the lore interactively. The franchise also experienced a successful revival with Criminal Minds: Evolution, which aired on Paramount+ and continued to attract a dedicated viewership. This revival proved that the core concept remained viable even after the original series had ended its initial broadcast run.

The move of a star from Criminal Minds to a new original series on CBS highlights the network's continued investment in the crime procedural genre. As traditional broadcast networks face stiff competition from streaming giants, casting a familiar face from a beloved franchise is a strategic play to draw in established audiences. For Matthew Gray Gubler, this represents a bold step away from a character that defined much of his public persona, signaling a desire to explore new creative horizons.

For fans, the launch of Einstein on February 12 offers a direct opportunity to see how Gubler adapts to a new type of role. The series promises to leverage the intellectual appeal that made Criminal Minds so popular, but through the lens of a family dynamic rather than a federal task force. Whether this new direction will achieve the same level of cultural impact remains to be seen, but the initial promotional materials suggest a high-production-value endeavor with strong star power.

As the February 12 premiere date approaches, viewers can expect further details about the specific plot mechanics of Einstein. The series aims to carve out its own identity within the crowded landscape of television mysteries. With the combined appeal of its lead actors and the backing of major networks, Einstein represents a significant event in the current television season, offering both a farewell to one era of crime drama and the promising introduction of another.