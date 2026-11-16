Matthew Gray Gubler Returns to CBS with New Procedural Drama Einstein Premiering February 12

Matthew Gray Gubler is officially returning to CBS to star in the new procedural series Einstein, premiering February 12. The show, created by Andy Breckman, follows a descendant of Albert Einstein who uses his genius for crime-solving, partnering with Tony Shalhoub's character.

Matthew Gray Gubler is set to make a significant return to the CBS lineup in the coming weeks, marking a major milestone in his post- Criminal Minds career.

Matthew Gray Gubler Stars In New CBS Drama Einstein

The actor, who became an enduring icon through his portrayal of Spencer Reid, will not be returning to the Behavioral Analysis Unit in its current format. Instead, he will star in a brand-new procedural drama titled Einstein. This project, which has been in development for several years with various hurdles, is finally gaining momentum following Gubler's attachment to the lead role. The series is scheduled to premiere on February 12 as part of CBS's highly anticipated midseason schedule.

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This announcement comes after a period of uncertainty for fans who have watched Gubler explore other creative avenues since the original series concluded in 2020. Although he made a brief, line-scarce appearance in the Paramount+ sequel Criminal Minds: Evolution during Wil's funeral scene, his overall absence was keenly felt by the dedicated fanbase.

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Now, he is transitioning from a beloved team member to the central figure of a new narrative, stepping into the shoes of a character who is a descendant of the famous physicist. This move represents a fresh start for Gubler, allowing him to showcase a different side of his acting range while capitalizing on the enduring popularity of his previous work.

Einstein Production Delayed Before Gubler Joining Cast

The production of Einstein has seen a turbulent journey, with significant delays and cast reshuffles occurring before it could finally go into production. The arrival of Gubler has been cited as a crucial factor in keeping the project alive, suggesting that his involvement was the missing piece needed to bring this long-awaited series to life.