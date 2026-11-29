Matthew Gray Gubler discusses the end of Criminal Minds: Evolution in 2027 and invites former co-stars to guest star on CBS's Einstein series.

Actor Matthew Gray Gubler has confirmed that the long-running procedural drama Criminal Minds will conclude its run with Season 20 in 2027. Alongside this major timeline update, Gubler revealed he is actively inviting his former Behavioral Analysis Unit colleagues to guest star on his new CBS sitcom, Einstein. This initiative ensures the franchise's core spirit survives even as the original series prepares for its final chapters.

The upcoming twentieth season marks the definitive end of the BAU team's caseload after a twenty-year television journey. Showrunner Erica Messer officially acknowledged this conclusion, thanking the loyal fanbase and dedicated crew for their unwavering support over two decades. This milestone signals the end of an era that began on CBS and continued on Paramount+ for the last five years.

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Gubler expressed a strong desire for the BAU's legacy to endure beyond the current series finale. He emphasized that the heart and spirit of the team will live on, whether in this project or a future venture elsewhere. The actor remains optimistic that the people involved will continue to create impactful content for audiences worldwide.

In a significant career move, Gubler is leveraging his new role on Einstein to reconnect with his old friends and collaborators. He stated that he has already made his invitation clear to his peers from Criminal Minds. The actor described the prospect of gathering the entire cast for his new show as a fun and exciting possibility he is eager to realize.

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Messer shared a heartfelt statement reflecting on the extraordinary journey of the franchise. She highlighted the gratitude she feels toward the remarkable writers, directors, and crew members who have poured their hearts into the production. The production team is now focused on delivering a satisfying conclusion for Season 20 that honors the spirit of the original series.

While the current trajectory points toward a final conclusion in 2027, there have been rumblings suggesting this might not be the absolute end. Gubler admitted he hopes the show will find a home somewhere else in the future. He recognizes that the collective spirit of the cast and crew will likely continue to create meaningful content.

The cast and crew are preparing to share this final chapter with everyone, celebrating the history and emotional connections forged over the years. Gubler's efforts to bridge the gap between his old and new projects highlight the strong bonds within the industry. These collaborations set the stage for potential future projects that keep the fandom engaged beyond the final episode.