Former Criminal Minds star Matthew Gray Gubler joins Tony Shalhoub in the new CBS procedural Einstein. The series premieres February 12, 2027. Read more about the cast and schedule.

Matthew Gray Gubler, the actor best known for his portrayal of Dr. Spencer Reid, has been officially cast in a new CBS procedural drama titled Einstein. This announcement marks a significant return to network television for Gubler, who previously gained global fame playing a forensic psychologist on the long-running hit series Criminal Minds. The new project brings together two beloved actors known for their distinctive, quirky character work.

Gubler Leaves Criminal Minds for Einstein

Matthew Gray Gubler originally joined the cast of Criminal Minds in 2005, appearing on CBS for fifteen seasons until the show's initial conclusion in 2020. He transformed the character of Dr. Spencer Reid from a script-defined genius with an IQ of 187 and multiple PhDs into a cultural icon. Gubler infused the role with unique personality traits, including wearing sweater vests, mismatched socks, and sporting ever-changing hairstyles that defied traditional detective tropes.

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Beyond his on-screen performance, Gubler directed twelve episodes of the series while building genuine off-screen camaraderie with his co-stars. Although Criminal Minds was revived in 2022 for an era subtitled Evolution, Gubler did not return as a series regular due to scheduling conflicts. He briefly returned for a guest appearance in 2025, but with Evolution nearing its conclusion, his future on the show remains uncertain. CBS developed Einstein as a new procedural during this period, and Gubler was selected to star.

Tony Shalhoub Joins as Co-Star in New Drama

The Einstein cast also features Tony Shalhoub, who is recognized worldwide for his eight-season run as the title character in the popular series Monk. Shalhoub played Adrian Monk, a brilliant detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder, a role that made him a fan favorite. His casting alongside Gubler signals a strong emphasis on intellectual, character-driven storytelling similar to their previous successful franchises.

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Both Monk and Einstein share key creative leadership. Andy Breckman created the character of Adrian Monk and served as an executive producer on the original series. Randy Zink also executive produced Monk. Both Breckman and Zink are attached as executive producers on Einstein, ensuring a continuity of tone and quality between the two projects. Their involvement helps bridge the gap between the legacy of Monk and the expectations of a new audience.

Einstein Series Premiere Date and CBS Schedule

CBS has officially set the premiere date for Einstein, confirming that the series will air on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. The first episode is scheduled to debut on February 12, 2027. This time slot positions the new procedural to capture the Friday night audience seeking compelling drama. The network is betting on the combined star power of Gubler and Shalhoub to drive viewership in the highly competitive primetime landscape.

The release of this schedule provides clarity for fans who have been waiting to see Gubler and Shalhoub on screen together. While Criminal Minds Evolution has been concluding its run, Einstein offers a fresh narrative starting from scratch. The show benefits from the established reputations of its lead actors and the proven track record of its executive producers in creating memorable television characters.

Impact on CBS and Viewer Expectations

This development highlights CBS's strategy of leveraging nostalgic appeal while introducing new stories. By casting actors known for intellectual and quirky roles, the network targets demographics that appreciated the depth of Criminal Minds and the humor of Monk. The transition of Gubler from a beloved series regular to the star of a new show marks a major career milestone.

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As February 12, 2027 approaches, anticipation is building for how Einstein will differentiate itself from its predecessors. The involvement of Andy Breckman and Randy Zink suggests a strong narrative foundation. Viewers will be able to evaluate whether the chemistry between Matthew Gray Gubler and Tony Shalhoub can replicate the success of their past hits on the small screen.