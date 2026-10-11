Matthew Farwell found guilty of killing Sandra Birchmore, faces life in prison

Matthew Farwell, 41, was convicted on two federal charges of killing a witness or victim and causing the death of an unborn child. He faces up to life in prison at sentencing.

Matthew Farwell, 41, a former Stoughton police detective, was found guilty on two federal charges of killing a witness or victim and causing the death of an unborn child.

He faces up to life in prison at his sentencing. The verdict came after a nearly four-week trial in federal court. Farwell had pleaded not guilty on Aug. 28, 2024. The jury reached its verdict after hearing from 50 witnesses over four weeks of testimony.

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Sandra Birchmore Death Investigation

Jurors had previously sent a note on Monday saying they were deadlocked, and the judge instructed them to keep deliberating, saying it may take days. Prosecutors said Farwell, a married father, killed Sandra Birchmore inside her Canton apartment in February 2021 and staged it to look like a suicide. Birchmore, 23, was found dead with a strap hanging around her neck. Her death was initially ruled a suicide by state investigators.

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More than three years later, federal prosecutors charged Farwell. They alleged he strangled Birchmore, who was pregnant with what she believed was his child, to prevent her from reporting his crimes to federal authorities. The charge of killing a witness or victim required jurors to find that he killed her to stop her from reporting his sexual abuse to federal authorities.

Farwell and Birchmore met when she was a 13-year-old cadet in the Stoughton Police Department's youth explorers program, where Farwell was an instructor. Prosecutors say Farwell groomed her for a year before beginning a sexual relationship with her when she was 15. Birchmore was an aspiring police officer. Birchmore had allegedly told Farwell she was ready to come forward about the sexual abuse, which started when she was 15.

Farwell and Birchmore Relationship

Prosecutors said she was jealous of the pregnancy of Farwell's wife, prompting her to demand he have a child with her or she would expose their years-long affair to his spouse. Farwell eventually agreed, and Birchmore became pregnant with a boy in December 2020, just a few months before her death. The two thought Farwell was the father, but DNA later revealed the fetus belonged to another man, prosecutors revealed at trial.

Prosecutors also said Farwell was instructed by someone to never talk about this again when he relayed a call from a woman claiming Farwell was having an affair with her friend. Prosecutors said that call was the catalyst that pushed Farwell to decide to kill Birchmore just 13 days later. The defense argued that Birchmore had a history of mental health issues and that she took her own life. They said there was no evidence Farwell killed her.

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The Department of Justice could have pursued the death penalty but did not. If convicted, Farwell faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The jury found him guilty on both counts. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Verdict and Sentencing Outcome

Farwell remains in custody. The case drew attention because of the initial suicide ruling and the later federal charges. Birchmore's family has sought justice for years.