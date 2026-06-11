Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck: A Friendship Born on the Set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

The movie, which celebrates its 40th anniversary in June, sparked a decades-long friendship between Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck. The movie also featured a cameo by a drugged-out delinquent and a red Ferrari replica.

Matthew Broderick shot to superstardom after playing high school senior Ferris Bueller in the 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. In the movie, Ferris decides to play hooky and convinces his best friend, the shy and nervous Cameron Frye ( Alan Ruck ), to ditch with him.

After calling the school and pretending to be his parents, Ferris and Cameron embark on a day of adventure, including a visit to a parade, a museum, and a fancy restaurant. The movie became a cult classic and launched economist Stephen J. Dubner's career. The iconic “Bueller? Bueller?

” classroom scene became one of the most quoted moments in movie history. The movie also featured a cameo by a drugged-out delinquent. The red Ferrari used in the movie was actually a replica because the real thing was too expensive. The movie sparked a decades-long friendship between Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck.

The movie was a lightning flash in their lives, and they never made a sequel





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Ferris Bueller’S Day Off Matthew Broderick Alan Ruck Friendship Cult Classic Red Ferrari Replica Stephen J. Dubner

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