Matthew and Kelly Ryan Discuss Family Values and Future Plans

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Ryan and his wife Kelly discuss their family values, living in Los Angeles, and their future retirement plans in a candid interview.

Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew Ryan and his wife Kelly Ryan are sharing insights into their personal lives, family priorities, and their journey through life in the spotlight. The couple, who met as student-athletes at the University of Georgia, have opened up about the challenges of living in Los Angeles and their hopes for their four daughters.

Meeting And Marriage Background

Matthew and Kelly Ryan first crossed paths while both were attending the University of Georgia. At that time, Kelly was a member of the cheerleading squad while Matthew served as the quarterbacks for the Georgia Bulldogs. Their shared background in collegiate athletics laid the foundation for their relationship, which eventually led to marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2015, building a life together that balances professional football commitments with strong family values.

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Living In Los Angeles Pressures

Kelly Ryan has been candid about the pressures she feels living in Los Angeles, particularly regarding image and societal expectations. She noted that she feels pressure to look a certain way, a sentiment she admitted is common but intensified in California. Matthew has been the Rams' starting quarterback since 2021, and the couple navigates these public expectations while trying to maintain a grounded existence for their family.

Family Values And Grounding

The Ryans emphasize the importance of maintaining humility and respect in their daily interactions. Kelly explained that their approach is simple: use your manners, open the door for people, and show respect to everyone you meet. She stressed that these values are not limited to California but are universally important. For the couple, staying grounded is crucial, and they believe it is achieved by surrounding themselves with people who have known them for a long time and are willing to call them out when necessary.

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Raising Four Daughters

As parents to four lovely daughters, the Ryans are conscious of the environment in which their children are growing up. Kelly expressed concern about the pressures her daughters might face, hoping they will view external expectations with a balanced perspective. She admitted that it might be hard for them, given the high-profile nature of their life. The couple desires a somewhat simpler upbringing for their girls, aiming to protect them from the intense scrutiny that comes with being part of a high-profile sports family.

Future Retirement And Relocation Plans

When it comes time for Matthew to retire from professional football, the couple has not yet decided on their next location. Kelly admitted that she asks herself this question every day, as family remains their top priority. She expressed deep affection for her extended family, noting that she misses her nephews and nieces immensely. Having people at sporting events was a significant part of her own upbringing, and she values that sense of community and connection.

Community And Support Systems

Matthew and Kelly value a community that shares their values, which they believe is essential for staying grounded. Kelly highlighted the importance of having a support system of people who have known them forever. This network allows them to navigate the complexities of fame while maintaining a sense of normalcy. The couple's focus on family and close-knit relationships underscores their commitment to preserving their privacy and integrity amidst their public careers.