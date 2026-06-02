Mattel Unveils First Wave of DC Comics Core Kid-Friendly Action Figures

Mattel has dropped its first wave of Core Kid-Friendly action figures, marking the new age of DC Comics collectibles. The deluxe Robin Cycle set features a classic Robin action figure with 22 points of articulation, soft-goods cape, and classic colors. The Bat-Link system connects figures, vehicles, and accessories, with the Robin Cycle priced around $21.65. Collectors can now bring home the Robin Cycle set and be on the lookout for more figures in the DC Comics line, including Batman, Superman, Joker, Flash, and Green Lantern.

The new age of DC Comics collectibles is finally here as Mattel has dropped their first wave of Core Kid-Friendly action figures . Mattel expands its DC Comics Core lineup with a deluxe Robin Cycle set featuring a classic Robin action figure.

The 6.5-inch DC Comics Robin figure includes 22 points of articulation, soft-goods cape, and classic colors. Robin rides into action with a DC Comics vehicle set that includes projectile-launching features for added play. Mattel's Bat-Link system connects DC Comics figures, vehicles, and accessories, with Robin Cycle priced around $21.65. Prepare your collection, because Mattel has even more DC Comics figures on the way.

Alongside the DC Comics Core line, the company is introducing deluxe releases such as the Robin Cycle figure and vehicle set. This special release includes an updated Robin figure featuring his classic red, black, and yellow costume, along with a flowing soft-goods cape. Standing 6.5 inches tall and featuring 22 points of articulation, Robin is ready for action right out of the package.

Of course, he won't be riding into battle alone as this set also includes the Robin Cycle, which features projectile-launching action. Mattel's new Bat-Link system is featured here, which allows figures, vehicles, and accessories across the line to interact with one another. This will surely expand both play and display possibilities for this new line, allowing for the DC Comics Core Robin to also pair well with this secondary release.

Collectors can now bring home the Robin Cycle set for approximately $21.65. Be on the lookout for more figures in the DC Comics line, including Batman, Superman, Joker, Flash, and Green Lantern. The new DC Comics Core line offers fans the chance to collect a wide range of characters, with each figure sold separately and subject to availability. The Bat-Link system allows fans to connect their figures, vehicles, and accessories, creating a vast array of play possibilities.

The new line also includes a range of accessories and role-play items, such as the Robin Cycle, which adds to the playability and storylines of the figures. Fans can collect both DC superheroes and supervillains, with many key characters available for rich DC storytelling at home. The new age of DC Comics collectibles is an exciting time for fans, with a wide range of characters and play possibilities available.

With the new Bat-Link system and range of accessories, fans can create their own unique stories and adventures with their DC Comics figures





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