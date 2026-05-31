Mattel Unveils First DC Figures: Batman Variants, Villains, and Robin Cycle

Mattel's first wave of DC Comics figures includes multiple Batman variants, Nightwing, Bane, Green Lanterns, and a Robin Cycle with missile-firing cannon. The line focuses on playability and variety, with villains towering over heroes.

Mattel has officially taken over the DC Comics toy license from McFarlane Toys, and the first wave of figures from their core kids line has been unveiled.

The initial assortment heavily focuses on Batman and his extended Bat-Family, with multiple variants of the Dark Knight himself. According to listings and product images surfaced online, thanks to In Demand Toys, the lineup includes Batman in alternate costumes, Nightwing, Bane, Green Lantern (Hal Jordan), Mr. Freeze, and more.

Among the standout reveals are five distinct Batman figures: a Hush-style Batman, a black and silver variant, a movie-inspired black and yellow version, a classic black and grey costume, and an armored Batman. Additionally, a Joker Batman figure features a purple, yellow, and green outfit, clearly depicting the Clown Prince of Crime under the cowl. These figures are designed at a 6.5-inch scale, with villains like Bane, Clayface, Man-Bat, and Killer Croc towering over the heroes.

Mr. Freeze sports a new armor design that remains in scale with other characters. The line also introduces a Robin Cycle vehicle that matches a new Robin costume, complete with a missile-firing cannon and compatibility with the Bat-Link Batmobile. Green Lantern figures for John Stewart and Hal Jordan come with construct weapon attachments, and Superman makes a return with an updated look. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have also recently announced a new toyline partner, opening up crossover possibilities.

Overall, Mattel's initial offering promises a diverse range of DC characters, appealing to both collectors and young fans. This first wave is clearly aimed at establishing a strong foundation for the DC license, with a heavy emphasis on the most popular characters. Batman variants dominate the lineup, but the inclusion of allies like Nightwing and Robin, as well as villains such as Bane and Mr. Freeze, provides a well-rounded selection.

The design choices reflect a blend of classic comic aesthetics and modern updates, such as the new armor for Mr. Freeze and the Joker Batman concept. The Robin Cycle adds a play pattern that encourages imaginative storytelling, while the larger villain figures create a sense of scale and threat. Green Lantern fans will appreciate the two distinct versions of Hal Jordan and John Stewart, each with their own construct pieces.

Superman, while not new, remains a staple in any DC toyline. Looking ahead, Mattel's approach seems to prioritize variety and playability. The inclusion of multiple Batman costumes suggests that the line will cater to collectors who enjoy assembling different looks, but the core figures are also designed for children to engage in action-packed play. The compatibility between the Robin Cycle and Batmobile is a smart move to encourage vehicle interaction.

With the TMNT crossover possibilities on the horizon, Mattel could expand the DC universe in unexpected directions. Fans can expect more waves in the future, likely introducing deeper cuts from the DC roster. For now, the first wave sets a promising tone, blending nostalgia with fresh design. The figures are expected to hit shelves later this year, and early reactions from the collector community are positive.

What do you think of Mattel's first DC offerings? Share your thoughts in the comments below





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