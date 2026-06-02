Mattel Unveils Alternate Batman Figure in DC Comics Core Line

Mattel releases a black suit Batman figure as part of its new DC Comics Core kid-friendly action figure line, featuring articulation, soft-goods cape, and accessories. Pre-orders are open at $13.99.

Mattel has officially launched its first wave of DC Comics Core action figures , marking a new era for kid-friendly collectibles. The line expands with an alternate Batman figure featuring a sleek black suit and a soft-goods cape.

Standing approximately 6.5 inches tall, this Batman figure boasts solid articulation and includes a weapons rack loaded with gold-colored Batarangs and a grapnel launcher. Pre-orders for the DC Comics Core Batman Black Suit figure are live now at $13.99, ahead of its August 2026 release. This release gives collectors another option to build their DC Comics Core collection, offering a darker variant of the classic hero.

The figure is designed primarily for younger fans, but Mattel is signaling a major commitment to the DC license, potentially challenging McFarlane Toys, which has managed the DC Multiverse line since 2020. While the end of the DC Multiverse line may be bittersweet for some collectors, DC's tradition of reinvention suggests that this reboot could be warmly embraced





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