Mattel's Fright Pit is a delightful playset that can be enjoyed by Masters of the Universe fans of all ages. The playset features a dragon head, claw arms, footpegs, slime action, and lights, making it a perfect addition to the Evil Horde's growing army. Flopping in a mystical void, we're tearfully released with reconnection to our most cherished collectables.

Eternia awaits as Mattel is back with a brand new selection of Masters of the Universe Origins collectibles like the Fright Pit. The 14.5-inch Masters of the Universe playset features a dragon head, claw arms, footpegs, slime action, and lights.

Designed for Masters of the Universe Origins figures, the Fright Pit recreates Hordak's slime punishment in retro style. Masters of the Universe Origins Fright Pit pre-orders are live now for $49.99, with a June 2026 release planned. Get ready for some nostalgia as Mattel has unveiled the return of the Masters of the Universe Origins Horde Slime Pit / Fright Pit revival.

Unleash some more Energon into your collection as Hasbro has unveiled a new set of Transformers: Age of the Primes figures. The Sentinel Prime figure is an essential addition to any Transformers: Age of the Primes collection and is sure to bring excitement and nostalgia to both new and seasoned fans. Fans are eager to see Sentinel Prime in action as he holds a powerful Light Saber and is ready to battle the evil Decepticons.

Pre-orders for the Masters of the Universe: Origins Horde Slime Pit are now live, resulting in hype and excitement among fans. Mattel has also unveiled the Marvel S.H. Figuarts characters, which are sure to bring excitement and novelty to any Marvel fan's collection





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Mattel Fright Pit Masters Of The Universe Origins Horde Slime Pi Transformers: Age Of The Primes Sentinel Prime Marvel S.H. Figuarts Figures

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