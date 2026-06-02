Mattel's DC Comics Core Figures: A New Era of Kid-Friendly Collectibles

Mattel has finally dropped its first wave of Core Kid-Friendly action figures, marking a new era for DC Comics collectibles. The figures are designed for younger fans and include iconic characters like Batman, Superman, and The Flash, as well as fan-favorite characters like Green Lantern John Stewart. Each figure is fully articulated and comes with a range of accessories, including character-themed items like power gauntlets and willpower blasters. The line is priced at $13.99 per figure, making it an affordable option for kids and collectors alike.

The new age of DC Comics collectibles is finally here as Mattel has finally dropped their first wave of Core Kid-Friendly action figures . Mattel begins its DC Comics return with Core kid-friendly action figures , led by Batman, Superman, Flash, and John Stewart.

Green Lantern John Stewart joins the lineup as a new 6.5-inch DC Comics figure built for play, posing, and Justice League fun. The figure includes Green Lantern-inspired accessories like a power gauntlet, chest armor, and willpower blaster. Mattel's DC Comics Core figures are priced at $13.99, with Green Lantern John Stewart scheduled to arrive in August 2026. Mattel has already revealed and opened pre-orders for the first wave of its new DC Comics Core figures.

This upcoming line is designed for younger fans, offering kids a fresh selection of iconic characters to play with and collect while keeping prices affordable. The first wave includes legendary heroes such as Batman, Superman, and The Flash, as well as fan-favorite characters like Green Lantern John Stewart. The figure features a solid range of articulation and comes packed with character-themed accessories.

His accessory loadout includes several Green Lantern-inspired items, such as a power gauntlet, chest armor, and a willpower blaster. It's a fun assortment that helps bring the character's cosmic adventures to life. Mattel's DC Comics Core line is shaping up to be a strong start for the company's return to DC action figures. Best of all, each figure carries an affordable $13.99 price tag, with pre-orders for John Stewart available now.

The DC Comics Core line is designed to be a fun and affordable way for kids to engage with their favorite superheroes and to start or add to a collection of DC Comics figures. The line includes a range of iconic characters, including Batman, Superman, and The Flash, as well as fan-favorite characters like Green Lantern John Stewart. Each figure is fully articulated and comes with a range of accessories, including character-themed items like power gauntlets and willpower blasters.

The line is priced at $13.99 per figure, making it an affordable option for kids and collectors alike. With the expansive number of movable joints, fans can recreate iconic poses and battle moves for re-creating his scenes of chaos creation or inventing new storylines. Fans can collect both DC superheroes and supervillains, with many key characters available for rich DC storytelling at home. Each figure sold separately, subject to availability.

The signature Batlink modular system lets fans place 6.5 inch figures into vehicles, adding on accessories and role play items to amplify playability and expand storylines. Each toy sold separately





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DC Comics Mattel Core Kid-Friendly Action Figures Collectibles

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