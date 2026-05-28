Mattel's Brick Shop Just Dropped Seven Sets That'll Make You Put Legos Away

Seven new brick car sets just landed and the lineup runs from a $22 slammed Silverado to a 1,524-piece Lamborghini Miura

Costing between $21.59 and $129.59, they range from basic to advanced.that embarrass Lego ever since its launch in 2025 and now they’re expanding the lineup.

Seven new sets are inbound and prices range from $21.59 to $129.59. , which is part of the Premium Series. Constructed out of 1,524 pieces, the toy features “opening doors, a removable roof, and a highly detailed interior. ” They’re joined by a metallic-finished engine and “premium metal elements,” which include multiple wheel sets, exhaust tips, and the steering wheel.

The kit is designed for ages 17 and up, and costs $129.59. That’s a little steep, but it includes a 1:64 scale Hot Wheels die-cast as well as accessories to customize the car. The mid-level Elite Series sees three new additions, which each cost $53.99. The coolest is a 1:16 scale 1984 Audi Sport quattro, which is made out of 864 pieces.

It has a functional hood, trunk and doors as well as a removable roof to showcase the interior. The model also has functional steering as well as metal wheel covers licensed from RAYS. This kit also includes a 1:64 Hot Wheels die-cast as well as decals, lighting elements and rally-inspired modifications for customization.or 1994 Toyota Supra MKIV. The former is a 793-piece set, while the latter has 824 pieces including a nitrous bottle in the trunk.

Last but not least is the entry-level Speed Series, which has three new sets costing $21.59. Despite the affordable price tag, the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato and Corvette C8. R are pretty cool. Both are 1:32 scale and are constructed out of approximately 260 pieces.

They have opening doors and a removable roof as well as a 1:64 Hot Wheels die-cast. They’re accompanied by a 1983 Chevrolet Silverado that has been slammed. This kit has a paltry 223 pieces, multiple wheel sets, and a die-cast toy. The Mustang GTD Has The Pro Driver, The ZR1 Has 1,180 RWHP.

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