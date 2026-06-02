Mattel Launches New DC Comics Core Kid-Friendly Action Figures with Bat-Suit Joker Variant

Mattel has released the first wave of its DC Comics Core 6.5-inch action figures, a kid-friendly line that also attracts collectors. The lineup features Batman, Superman, The Flash, and Green Lantern, plus the unique Bat-Suit Joker variant. This figure includes a purple-and-green stitched costume, soft-goods cape, and accessories like Batarangs and Jokerized faceplates that can transform other figures. Pre-orders start at $13.99 for an August 2026 release. The series emphasizes articulation, the Batlink modular system for expanded play, and aims to bring DC storytelling to younger audiences as Mattel regains the license.

Mattel has launched a new era of DC Comics collectibles with the first wave of its Core Kid-Friendly action figures . This 6.5-inch line, designed primarily for younger fans, returns iconic heroes and villains to kids while also appealing to longtime collectors.

The lineup includes major characters like Batman, Superman, The Flash, and Green Lantern, with a standout villain variant: the Bat-Suit Joker. This figure features a twisted purple-and-green stitched costume inspired by Batman, a soft-goods cape, and accessories like Batarangs, a boxing glove, handcuffs, a bomb, and Jokerized faceplates. The faceplates can be attached to other figures in the series, allowing collectors to create Jokerized versions of other heroes.

Pre-orders for the Bat-Suit Joker are live at an affordable $13.99, with an official release scheduled for August 2026. Mattel is rapidly expanding this new DC Comics Core line as the license transitions back from McFarlane Toys. Each figure is fully articulated for dynamic posing and integrates with the Batlink modular system, which lets kids attach figures to vehicles and accessories (sold separately) to enhance storytelling and play.

The line emphasizes rich DC storytelling at home, encouraging fans to collect both superheroes and supervillains. This launch marks a significant shift in DC collectibles, prioritizing accessibility and creative play for a new generation





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Mattel DC Comics Action Figures Bat-Suit Joker Core Kid-Friendly Collectibles Batlink Jokerized Faceplates 6.5-Inch

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