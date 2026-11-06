Mattel Launches Masters of the Universe Origins 2027 He-Man With Shadow Beast Build

Mattel introduces the 2027 Masters of the Universe Origins He-Man figure, featuring a 5.5-inch retro design and parts for a Shadow Beast Build-A-Figure.

Mattel has officially announced the launch of the 2027 Masters of the Universe Origins action figure line, headlined by a new He-Man collectible that captures the essence of the original vintage toy series. This latest release from the toy giant returns the iconic character to modern shelves with a faithful 5.5-inch scale design that appeals to both nostalgic adults and new collectors seeking high-quality retro aesthetics. The announcement marks a significant expansion of the Origins collection, promising detailed articulation and a new collaborative building experience for fans of the Eternia universe.

He-Man Figure Specifications and Design Details

The newly revealed He-Man figure stands at 5.5 inches tall, closely mirroring the squat, muscular body proportions that defined the classic Masters of the Universe aesthetic from the original 1980s toy line. This specific dimensional choice is intentional, designed to maintain the visual authenticity of the vintage characters while utilizing modern manufacturing techniques to ensure durability and display quality. The figure is constructed with 16 points of articulation, allowing for a wide range of dynamic poses that accommodate various action scenarios and display preferences for serious collectors.

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In addition to the enhanced joint mobility, the He-Man figure features removable body parts, which enable enthusiasts to swap limbs or display the character in different stances. The package includes classic accessories that are essential to the character's identity, specifically the iconic Power Sword and shield. These accessories are not merely static props but are designed to be sharable and swappable, facilitating a 'swap-and-play' experience that mirrors the imaginative play patterns of the past while serving as high-fidelity display components for modern shelves.

New Shadow Beast Build-A-Figure Initiative

A major departure from previous waves in the Origins series is the introduction of a new Build-A-Figure program for 2027, centered around the formidable Shadow Beast. This monstrous creature, originally introduced in the vintage Masters of the Universe toy line, is closely associated with Skeletor and his army of evil forces on the planet Eternia. The new initiative requires collectors to purchase multiple figures to assemble the complete creature, creating a communal collecting experience that encourages community engagement and trade among fans.

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The Shadow Beast is designed to reach a height of 7 inches when fully assembled, providing a larger, more imposing presence compared to the individual 5.5-inch figures. To complete the terrifying monster, collectors must track down all six figures in the 2027 wave, each of which contains one specific part of the Shadow Beast's anatomy. This requirement ensures that the wave includes a variety of characters, expanding the roster of available figures beyond the titular hero.

Available Wave 1 Figures and Pricing Information

Pre-orders for the Masters of the Universe Origins 2027 Wave 1 are currently live for collectors eager to secure their pieces of the Build-A-Figure puzzle. The initial wave includes the flagship He-Man figure alongside Man-At-Arms and Beast Man, with a total of six distinct figures available to purchase. Each figure is priced at $22.99, setting a specific price point for these detailed retro-inspired collectibles in the current market.

The inclusion of Man-At-Arms and Beast Man in this initial wave provides essential components for the Shadow Beast assembly while also offering standalone collectibles that appeal to fans of different characters within the Masters of the Universe franchise. These figures represent the diverse cast of allies and antagonists that make up the lore of Eternia, allowing collectors to build out a more comprehensive display of the universe's history and mythology.

Vintage-Inspired Packaging and Collector Experience

The packaging for the 2027 Masters of the Universe Origins figures has been meticulously designed to evoke nostalgia while introducing innovative interactive elements for the consumer. The back of the package features a comic-style panel that visually narrates the story of The Most Powerful Man in the Universe, paying homage to the educational and entertainment value of the original toy marketing.

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An exciting development in the packaging design is the ability to connect the series of panels from multiple boxes to form a complete comic strip. When the illustrations from all six packs in the series are aligned, they create a dramatic multi-panel battle scene, transforming the empty boxes on a shelf into a cohesive visual display. The side panel of each package includes a display-ready detailed illustration of He-Man, adding further artistic value to the collector's experience.

This comprehensive approach to product design, combining accurate figure scaling, modern articulation, collaborative building mechanics, and interactive packaging, underscores Mattel's commitment to honoring the heritage of the Masters of the Universe brand. The 2027 wave represents a significant step forward in the Origins line, offering a rich, multifaceted experience that appeals to the deepest interests of dedicated action figure enthusiasts.