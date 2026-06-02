Mattel Launches DC Comics Core Line with Joker Figure Designed for Young Fans and Collectors

Mattel's new DC Comics Core line introduces a 6.5-inch Joker action figure with accessories and Jokerized heads for creative play, aimed at younger audiences.

Mattel is officially taking over the DC Comics license for action figures , and the company is already making a strong impression with its first wave of Core Kid-Friendly figures.

Unlike McFarlane Toys, which targeted older collectors with highly detailed statuesque figures, Mattel's new line is designed specifically for younger fans and the next generation of DC enthusiasts. The initial assortment features several iconic Justice League heroes, including Green Lantern, The Flash, and Batman.

However, the highlight of the wave is undoubtedly the Clown Prince of Crime himself: the Joker. This 6.5-inch figure is packed with accessories and play features that encourage imaginative storytelling and dynamic action play. The DC Comics Core Joker figure comes with a firing blaster that shoots projectiles, a dangerous-looking Joker-themed axe, and full articulation at multiple joints, allowing for a wide range of poses and battle moves.

But the standout feature is the inclusion of three extra Jokerized head sculpts. These alternate heads are designed to be swappable with other figures in the wave, enabling collectors to create twisted, Joker-inspired versions of Batman, The Flash, and Robin. This clever addition not only adds value to the figure but also encourages kids to mix and match, expanding their play possibilities and fostering creativity.

The Joker figure is priced at $13.99 and is now available online, with retail store releases rolling out soon. In addition to the figures themselves, Mattel has introduced the Batlink modular system, which allows fans to place their 6.5-inch figures into vehicles and adds on accessories and role-play items to amplify playability and expand storylines. The first wave sets the stage for a rich DC storytelling experience at home, with both superheroes and supervillains available for collection.

Each figure is sold separately, subject to availability. The Core line marks a new era for DC collectibles, balancing kid-friendly fun with the quality and articulation that collectors appreciate. As a dedicated collector and historian, I am excited to see how this line evolves and hope it brings a new generation into the world of DC Comics





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