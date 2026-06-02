Mattel Expands DC Comics Line with Deluxe Armored Batman Figure

Mattel has dropped its first wave of Core Kid-Friendly action figures, including a deluxe Armored Batman figure. The figure stands over 7 inches tall in mech armor and features lights, sounds, and disc-launching action. A removable helmet or alternate Bruce Wayne head adds extra display and play value to this heavy-duty Batman release. The DC Comics line from Mattel is designed to bring the world of comics to life, with a focus on kid-friendly action figures and larger deluxe releases.

The new age of DC Comics collectibles is finally here as Mattel has dropped its first wave of Core Kid-Friendly action figures. Mattel expands its DC Comics line with a deluxe Armored Batman figure, standing over 7 inches tall in mech armor.

The DC Comics Armored Batman packs in lights, sounds, and disc-launching action for bigger kid-friendly battles. A removable helmet or alternate Bruce Wayne head adds extra display and play value to this heavy-duty Batman release. Mattel's first DC Comics wave targets younger fans now, while collectors look ahead to more premium figures in 2027. Mattel is continuing to expand its DC Comics lineup with larger deluxe releases, including an all-new Armored Batman figure.

While the first wave focuses on 6.5-inch action figures, this towering release stands over 7 inches tall and features Batman suited up in a heavily armored mech-style suit designed to take on Gotham's toughest threats or perhaps even Superman himself. Mattel isn't holding back with this collection as the Armored Batman mech is ready for deployment.

This new figure features lights and sounds to bring the action to life, and also gives Batman the ability to launch discs at villains standing in his way. The figure also includes a removable helmet or alternate head sculpt that reveals the Dark Knight underneath, adding a fun Hulkbuster design to this release. While the initial focus is on kid-friendly action figures, many fans are already looking ahead to the collector-focused releases scheduled for 2027.

Pre-orders for Armored Batman have started, with fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of this new figure. The DC Comics line from Mattel is designed to bring the world of comics to life, with a focus on kid-friendly action figures and larger deluxe releases. The Armored Batman figure is a great example of this, with its mech-style armor and disc-launching action making it a must-have for any DC Comics fan.

With the signature Batlink modular system, fans can place 6.5 inch figures into vehicles, adding on accessories and role play items to amplify playability and expand storylines. Each figure sold separately, subject to availability. The new age of DC Comics collectibles is finally here, and Mattel is leading the charge with its first wave of Core Kid-Friendly action figures.

The DC Comics Armored Batman figure is a great example of this, with its mech-style armor and disc-launching action making it a must-have for any DC Comics fan. Mattel is continuing to expand its DC Comics lineup with larger deluxe releases, including an all-new Armored Batman figure.

While the first wave focuses on 6.5-inch action figures, this towering release stands over 7 inches tall and features Batman suited up in a heavily armored mech-style suit designed to take on Gotham's toughest threats or perhaps even Superman himself. Mattel isn't holding back with this collection as the Armored Batman mech is ready for deployment.

This new figure features lights and sounds to bring the action to life, and also gives Batman the ability to launch discs at villains standing in his way. The figure also includes a removable helmet or alternate head sculpt that reveals the Dark Knight underneath, adding a fun Hulkbuster design to this release. While the initial focus is on kid-friendly action figures, many fans are already looking ahead to the collector-focused releases scheduled for 2027.

Pre-orders for Armored Batman have started, with fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of this new figure. The DC Comics line from Mattel is designed to bring the world of comics to life, with a focus on kid-friendly action figures and larger deluxe releases. The Armored Batman figure is a great example of this, with its mech-style armor and disc-launching action making it a must-have for any DC Comics fan.

With the signature Batlink modular system, fans can place 6.5 inch figures into vehicles, adding on accessories and role play items to amplify playability and expand storylines. Each figure sold separately, subject to availability





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Mattel DC Comics Armored Batman Kid-Friendly Action Figures Batlink Modular System

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