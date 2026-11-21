Mattel announces the Tactical Strike Batman for DC Premier Wave 3. The 6.5-inch figure features 22 points of articulation and 9 accessories. Pre-order is now live at $13.99.

Mattel has officially expanded its DC Premier Wave 3 lineup with the introduction of the Tactical Strike Batman action figure. This new release provides collectors and young enthusiasts with a distinct variation of the Caped Crusader, specifically designed for interactive play and display. The 6.5-inch figure marks a significant addition to the brand's portfolio of kid-focused superhero merchandise.

Tactical Strike Batman Core Features

The Tactical Strike Batman figure stands at an exact height of 6.5 inches and incorporates 22 points of articulation for dynamic posing. Unlike previous variations in this specific line, this version sports a unique blue and grey batsuit equipped with tactical armor plating. This design choice offers a fresh visual aesthetic that distinguishes the figure from standard comic-accurate replicas found in other collector markets.

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A fabric cape accompanies the figure, adding a layer of realism and texture to the overall silhouette. The inclusion of brushed tricot material enhances the premium feel of the toy while maintaining durability for active play. This attention to material quality supports Mattel's commitment to character-accurate design principles across its DC Premier range.

Accessories and Combat Readiness

Batman arrives fully equipped for combat scenarios, featuring a comprehensive arsenal of nine specific battle accessories. The set includes five Batarangs, three grenades, a Bat knuckle duster, and a grappling gun. These items are designed to encourage good versus evil storytelling and support dramatic DC displays for fans.

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The inclusion of heavy weaponry such as grenades and a grappling gun suggests a more aggressive tactical approach for the character in this iteration. This contrasts with the lighter equipment found in some previous Wave 3 releases, highlighting the diverse mission profiles available to collectors. The accessories allow for re-creating intense scenes or inventing bold new adventures involving the Dark Knight.

Wave 3 Context and Market Position

This release follows the recent introductions of Deathstroke and Nightwing in DC Premier Wave 3, continuing the momentum for the line. Mattel positions this Tactical Strike variant as a kid-focused product, ensuring accessibility for younger demographics alongside serious collectors. The figure competes in a market where other brands like McFarlane Toys also offer Batman variants, yet Mattel leverages its established retail presence.

The pricing strategy for this item is set at $13.99, placing it in an accessible tier for impulse purchases or gift giving. This cost point makes the extensive accessory count and articulated design highly attractive for families. The strategic timing of the release capitalizes on ongoing interest in DC characters and the popularity of the broader Wave 3 collection.

Pre-Order Details and Future Lineup

Consumers can currently pre-order the Tactical Strike Batman at BigBadToyStore ahead of its scheduled release. The estimated arrival date for this figure is January 2027, providing ample time for planning and collection management. This pre-order window allows fans to secure the item before potential stock fluctuations or shipping delays associated with high-demand collectibles.

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Looking ahead, Mattel plans to introduce additional characters in this new line, including Joker, Superman, and The Flash. These upcoming releases suggest a continued expansion of the DC Premier Wave 3 roster. Collectors are encouraged to monitor official announcements for further details on these forthcoming figures and their respective accessories.