Mattel Adventure Park at VAI Resort in Glendale is expanding into Mattel City. Developers say plans include 'The Barbie Hotel,' more rides, new attractions, and extra dining options.

from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Chinle Valley, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Black Mesa Area, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 Mattel Adventure Park at VAI Resort in Glendale is being renamed Mattel City as part of a major expansion.

Developers plan to add two themed hotel towers, including the world's first Barbie Hotel tower, along with more rides, attractions, and dining options. There is no official opening date yet for what will be Arizona's first major destination theme park, though planning and construction are making significant progress. Developers say plans for the theme park's expansion include a Mattel-themed hotel tower, and "The Barbie Hotel," which they say is the world's first hotel tower dedicated to Barbie.

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Renderings of the project show the expansion will also add more rides, new attractions, and more places to eat. There is no official opening date yet, but developers say they are making progress.